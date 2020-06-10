Conade prepares the return of athletes to training at CNAR facilities with a new protocol

Share it:

Track cycling will reincorporate in September, with all sanitary measures (Photo: Twitter / @CONADE)

With the objective that Mexican athletes continue with the preparation process towards the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) will reopen the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR).

This was reported this Tuesday through a press release in which he announced the new health protocol that athletes, coaches and multidisciplinary teams must abide by to resume their training at CNAR, although the date has not yet been specified.

The message quotes Arturo Contreras Bonilla, Director of High Performance of Conade, who points out the following measures:

COVID-19 tests will be carried out on all athletes, coaches and multi-disciplinary teams that will remain at the CNAR, in addition they will be in total isolation for a month, without contact with the outside, strict sanitary measures will be implemented in spaces such as: dining room and areas of entertainment

For now, only those athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo 2021, or are in the process of achieving it, will return (Photo: Conade)

Some of the disciplines that will resume their preparation at the CNAR will be: judo, who was concentrated in Villas Tlalpan prior to confinement; associated fights, modern pentathlon and the rhythmic gymnastics ensemble.

While teams of archeryas well as that of speed in track cycling they will rejoin in September, with all sanitary measures.

For his part Francisco González Pinedo, president of the Mexican Taekwond Federationor, that the athletes María del Rosario Espinoza (Olympic medalist in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro), Briseida Acosta and Carlos Sansores continue with their preparation from home and that it will be in august when the team's concentration at CNAR was analyzed.

According to the last part of Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), updated to March 19, 2020, in full pandemic by the COVID-19 that forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, 86 national athletes (49 men and 37 women) had already confirmed their place in the highest sporting event in the world.

Area view of the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance, in Mexico City (Photo: CNAR)

On the other hand Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinoza, head of the sports body, pointed out a few weeks ago that there is the possibility that the first edition of the Conade National Games, are held until the year 2021.

Initially, the national multidisciplinary sporting event was planned to take place between the first days of April and until the beginning of June, however, it was not possible due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the cancellation of qualifying events, not only in the country, but also for those who comply with the process of the Olympic cycle, the sports process was complicated.

Ana Gabriela Guevara (Photo: Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro)

In recent months the Conade has been in the eye of the hurricane following the attempted reform of Brunette for removing the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar), as well as the various journalistic investigations revealed by resource triangulations.

In fact, in Ana Gabriela's administration there have been various corruption scandals with this trust.

Magazine Process carried out an investigation, published in edition 2224, of June 2019, where he assured that Fodepar's public resources are allegedly triangulated by three companies: Édgar García Morales y Asociados S. de R.L. de C.V., Volare Travel Shop S.A. de C.V., and Proyectos Científicos y Tecnológicos del Sur S. de R.L. de C.V.

