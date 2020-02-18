 Comments and hearings of The Flash 6 × 11: Love Is a Battlefield

Share it:

This Tuesday, February 11, The CW premiered the eleventh episode of the sixth season of "The Flash", titled "Love is a Battlefield". A chapter in which while Frost (Danielle Panabaker) tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) overcome a disappointment in love, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), who also deal with their own partner problems, must stop a gang warfare between Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) and Goldface (Damion Poitier). After both villains have a kind of love quarrel after their breakup.

Following the trail marked by the previous chapter, the scarlet sprinter again has a somewhat lazy night in the audience data. And it is that after a small final adjustment (something common in the hearings that with each update may undergo minor modifications) the series ends the night again marking a 0.4 in the ratings and gathering 1,127 million users in front of the television. What, for the second consecutive week, translates into a drop, this time, of 13% compared to its last broadcast.

The chapter starts with Iris regaining consciousness in Eva McCulloch's office (the missing founder of McCulloch Technologies) after allegedly being attacked by a strange being at the end of the previous episode. Before the journalist can discover what happened to her, the noise of a few steps approaching forces her to escape in a hurry. After the credit titles we are located in the West-Allen house where Iris has prepared a surprise breakfast for Barry for Valentine's Day and although the sprinter knows that the kitchen is not one of his wife's forts, he decides to eat it. However, to Barry's surprise, breakfast turns out to be delicious.

Taking advantage of a reminder from Alexa (Google's voice assistant), Barry decides to have a pre-Valentine dinner with Iris to prevent any meta-human incident from ruining his celebration. At Citizen's offices, Allegra finds Frost decorating the writing with roses and cardboard hearts and the ex-villain is excited to celebrate her first Valentine. So when Frost discovers that Allegra hates this celebration, because she suffered a disappointment in love, she offers her help to win back the boy she is still in love with. That same night, while Iris and Barry enjoy a romantic dinner Amunet Black attacks the restaurant they are in.

Although Barry tries to stop Amunet after a mysterious technological device is stolen, the villain threatens to reveal her identity, and that of her entire team, to the world if the sprinter tries to stop her or frustrate her plans. After informing the CCPD of what happened, and Since they cannot use Team Flash or their powers to stop the villain, Barry and Iris decide to go after Amunet to the old-fashioned way, infiltrating the criminal world of Central City. The next morning, Frost and Allegra go to Jitters so that the Citizen Scholar can reconcile with her ex-partner, unfortunately they discover that he is dating one of the waitresses at the premises. So Allegra decides to get angry with Frost and leave the cafeteria.

Meanwhile, as Barry cannot use his powers without risking his secret identity, Iris decides to infiltrate a bar where Amunt recruits criminals to try to locate the villain, an idea with which the sprinter does not seem to be very happy due to the danger involved. The journalist successfully infiltrates the canteen and although Barry, who is in contact with her through a headset, does not stop making her nervous worrying excessively about the situation, Iris manages to find out the next goal of Amunet. Back in the van, the sprinter is quite concerned about the reckless and carefree attitude of Iris, however, he takes the matter off by stating that this is his job.

When they find Amunet, Barry and Iris discover her stealing a second technological device, however, before they can stop her, Goldface appears to join the party. Although at first the sprinter believes that both villains are about to unleash a gang war, we quickly discover that Amunet and Goldface are actually having a kind of love quarrel after their breakup. Unfortunately, while both meta-humans start a fight, a security guard who had appeared to stop them is injured. So Barry, ignoring Iris's advice not to intervene in case any of the criminals see them, uses his powers to save him.

While our hero saves the guard the two meta-humans finish their fight and each one runs away separately, luckily, Iris takes advantage of the situation to recover the stolen device before Goldface takes the briefcase in which it was stored. The next morning, at the home of the West-Allen, Barry tells Iris that after patrolling the city, he discovered that the bands of Amunet and Goldface are in full war. For its part, and Thanks to Ryan Choi, the journalist discovers that the two devices that both villains want serve to preserve and transport plants.

Although Barry wants to wait to see how the situation evolves, Iris prefers to be more direct and after deducing that the fight between the two villains is for a personal issue, he is committed to delivering the device to Amunet and taking advantage of it to find out his plans. This causes a strong discussion among them in which the sprinter tells Iris that he has been behaving strangely since he returned from his small night raid on McCulloch Technologies. Nevertheless, the journalist is upset about Barry's overprotection, since she claims to have tired of always being the damsel in distress. Since while preparing for the Crisis, Iris learned to be independent and defend herself and it bothers her that her husband has not noticed her evolution.

Meanwhile, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) finds Frost drinking alone at Citizen's offices to drown his sorrows for being unable to socialize with the rest of the people, as he feels guilty for hurting Allegra's feelings. Trying to comfort her, the explorer explains that she cannot give up because of a small mistake and that to reach Allegra, who according to him is a person who sees things in absolute terms (good or bad), must remind her that in life things do not They are only white or black. Implementing his plan, and without Barry's help, Iris locates Amunet and hands him the device he was looking for to form an alliance and work together.

. Although at first the villain (as is evident) does not trust Iris for being the owner of the Citizen, the daughter of the CCPD captain and Flash's wife, the journalist , who has discovered that Amunet goes after a flower whose pollen can be used to create a narcotic that allows you to read the mind, convinces her that she wants to help her to use the substance they will get from the plant to save their marriage . At the CCPD police station, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is quite concerned about the war in which the two criminal gangs are submerged, however, the police captain also notes that Barry is more concerned about another matter.

Seeking advice, the sprinter tells Joe the discussion he had with Iris and his concern about the idea that, as a couple, they are distancing themselves and this explains that, in fact, the journalist has matured and has become a much stronger and independent person, but that does not mean that they are moving away but that as a marriage they are evolving. For his part, Frost goes to Citizen's offices to apologize to Allegra and is confessed that she sabotaged her relationship with Emmerson, the boy she liked, for fear that he would reject her for being meta-human.