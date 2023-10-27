Combatants Will Be Dispatched Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Comical science fiction and fantasy isekai anime ‘Sentouin, Hakenshimasu!’ (or ‘Combatants Will Be Dispatched!’) is based on a series of Japanese light novels by Natsume Akatsuki (‘KonoSuba’) and drawn by Kakao Lanthanum. The story follows Sentouin Roku-gou, also known as Agent Six, who is sent on an assignment to a magical realm populated by fantastic animals by the evil Kisaragi Corporation with the battle robot Alice.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Season 2

Kisaragi has taken over Earth and now wants to subjugate the rest of the cosmos. This also applies to the fictional world’s Earth-like setting. Attempting to earn “Evil Points” and take over the world for Kisaragi, Six and Alice find themselves in the middle of a conflict between the Kingdom of Grace and the demon army.

The anime has been well-praised since it debuted for its satire of the isekai genre, which is based on role-playing games. The first season of the program just finished airing. We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering what to expect from the upcoming second season.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Season 2 Renewal Status

Sentouin Hakenshimasu was met with universal acclaim upon its first airing. They said there were times when this program was even better than the original. In addition, the anime was well-received by audiences throughout the globe, resulting in a 7.23 rating on MyAnimeList. Its MAL group, which is listed at #699, has about 244,000 members.

The production team also has sufficient material for two additional episodes. It seems that all the criteria used to give a program the go-ahead are positive. Fans should anticipate an official Season 2 announcement for Combatants Will Be Dispatched any day now.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Season 2 Release Date

On June 20, 2021, the last episode of the first season aired. No word yet on whether or not Season 2 of Combatants Will Be Dispatched will be renewed. There have been six volumes of light novels released thus far, but only a small fraction of it has been adapted into anime.

The following season may still be made, even if J.C. Staff (‘DanMachi Season 4, The Demon Girl following Door Season 2) decides not to create it. In reality, it’s totally dependent on how well the show does. Season 2 of Combatants Will Be Dispatched will likely premiere in 2024 if the anime gets renewed in the next months.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Story

The nefarious Kisaragi Corporation, having almost finished their conquest of Earth, has decided to spread their operations to other Earth-like worlds throughout the cosmos, and so they have sent Combat Agent 6 and their newly produced combat robot Alice via an untested teleporter to a fantasy-like world.

Six and Alice are recruited into the military of the Kingdom of Grace not long after they arrive. On the other hand, 6 has to amass enough “Evil Points” to aid Kisaragi in establishing a foothold in this new world. 6 and Alice had to juggle their duties for Kisaragi with protecting the Princess of the Kingdom of Grace from an invading demon army.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Cast

Combat Agent 6 Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai(Japanese); Brendan Blaber(English)

Voiced by: Yusuke Shirai(Japanese); Brendan Blaber(English) Alice Kisaragi Voiced by: Miyu Tomita(Japanese); Monica Rial(English)

Voiced by: Miyu Tomita(Japanese); Monica Rial(English) Snow Voiced by: Sayaka Kikuchi(Japanese); Amber Lee Connors(English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Kikuchi(Japanese); Amber Lee Connors(English) Rose Voiced by: Natsumi Murakami(Japanese); Kristi Rothrock(English)

Voiced by: Natsumi Murakami(Japanese); Kristi Rothrock(English) Grimm Voiced by: Minami Takahashi(Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English)

Voiced by: Minami Takahashi(Japanese); Brittney Karbowski(English) Freezing Astaroth Voiced by: Sayumi Watabe(Japanese); Mallorie Rodak(English)

Voiced by: Sayumi Watabe(Japanese); Mallorie Rodak(English) Flaming Belial Voiced by: Rina Hidaka(Japanese); Molly Searcy(English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka(Japanese); Molly Searcy(English) Black Lilith Voiced by: Kaori Ishihara(Japanese); Emily Neves(English)

Voiced by: Kaori Ishihara(Japanese); Emily Neves(English) Princess Tillis Voiced by: Kaori Maeda(Japanese); Bryn Apprill(English)

Voiced by: Kaori Maeda(Japanese); Bryn Apprill(English) Heine Voiced by: Asami Seto(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English)

Voiced by: Asami Seto(Japanese); Kristen McGuire(English) King Voiced by: Takaya Hashi(Japanese); Cris George(English)

Combatants Will Be Dispatched Season 2 Plot

Six distracts Russell and his massive robot in the season one finale while Alice unveils the destroyer, the Kisaragi Corporation’s worst weapon. She uses it to nuke Russell’s robot. The Tiger Man then takes custody of the chimera, dressing him up as a French maid and supervising his water output. Heine vows revenge for her allies, while Astaroth debates whether or not she should go aid Six and Alice. Meanwhile, Six promises he’ll gather a harem and rule the globe.

Six’s Evil Points are in the negative in season 2, so he’ll have to do something extreme, sexy, and wicked to further Kisaragi’s global dominance. The ‘Undead Festival,’ which is mentioned in episode 12 of the anime but has not yet been translated, occurs in volume 3. So, the event will most likely play a role in the following season’s plot. Snow’s activities threaten the Kisaragi stronghold, so Six contacts Lilith for assistance.

Where to watch Combatants Will Be Dispatched?

Subscribers to Funimation may now celebrate, as the fantasy-action animated series is now accessible to watch. This series is available to subscribers only. The program is available on Wakanim for viewers in numerous European countries, including France. You may watch “Combatants Will Be Dispatched!” online on AnimeLab as well.