Demon Slayer, yet another arrest for theft: thieves continue to steal copies of the manga

Even today, months after the phenomenon exploded Demon Slayer, the manga continues to be talked about, often and willingly in evil due to a series of unpleasant situations. Once again, in fact, the series was at the center of a theft precisely because of its incredible and immense popularity.

Few series boast the success of Demon Slayer, with over 150 million copies sold, but even fewer are the titles that end up in the spotlight due to unpleasant events. Yahoo News! Japan, in fact, he reported yet another news of the arrest of a man who tried to steal all 23 volumes of the manga from a library in Sapporo, in the Chuo district.

The 26-year-old, in fact, would have tried to hide the manga volumes in a bag without going through the cash register but due to his suspicious attitudes he was noticed by a security guard who promptly thwarted the theft attempt. Despite being just a loot of about 100 euros, the man did know of “having stolen them to quickly resell them given the popularity of the manga“. Unfortunately, this is just the umpteenth case of theft regarding the jewel of Koyoharu Gotouge, just think of this recent arrest of a man caught selling pirated DVDs.

