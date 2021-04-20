characteristics, price and technical sheet

They are already here! Apple just announced the new iPad Pro (2021), a major update after the previous version that arrived about a year ago. After months of rumors, these new iPad Pro are finally a reality that brings us the most interesting news.

Along with these iPads come the Apple AirTags, the new 24 “iMac with M1, and the new Apple TV 4K 2021, which launches the long-awaited new command.

IPad Pro with M1 chip: embracing Mac chips with up to 16GB

The surprise of the iPad Pro has been its M1 chip, which equates it with the power and capabilities of the Mac mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and new iMac. In other words, the Apple tablet can no longer be considered a younger sister of computers. At least in the Apple ecosystem.

In addition, the M1 that these iPads include is “the good one”, that is, the one with 8 GPU cores, unlike the 7-core used in the entry MacBook Air.

A very important novelty in terms of specifications is that although the new iPad Pro start from 8 GB, Apple now announces, for the first time in its 11-year iPad, that there is a model with more RAM. Specifically, the 1 and 2 TB models go up to 16 GB, while the 128, 256 and 521 GB ones stay at 8 GB.

As rumors had it, the 12.9-inch model launches a Mini-LED screen. Apple compares it directly to the panels of the XDR Pro Display, promising a quality and richness of colors never seen before in this model of the tablet. In this panel, it highlights a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR, with a maximum full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits in HDR and 600 nits of maximum brightness overall. This is a big increase from the 600 nits of the previous models, which were already very bright displays.

The contrast goes up to a ratio of 1,000,000: 1 Thanks to using 10,000 very small LEDs, with more than 2,500 dimming zones, something that is at the level of the best MiniLED televisions on the market, but in a ridiculously small size. Of course, keep ProMotion’s adaptive 120Hz.

In this sense, the enjoyment of multimedia contents in the 12.9-inch model will be much better than in previous models. The 11-inch model still has a Liquid Retina Display with an LCD panel.

Another important novelty is the arrival of 5G in models with mobile connectivity, which allows activities such as streaming content from the same tablet without requiring more equipment than a tripod. Of course, we will still be able to buy the models with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Its front camera includes a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, which also moves to keep you focused on video conferencing, thanks to centered framing. Perfect for family conversations while we cook or do anything around the house with the iPad propped up close.

New iPad Pro 2021: prices and availability

The new iPad Pro will be sold from 879 euros for him 11-inch 128GB model.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 start from 1,199 euros, with a storage of 128 GB. This is the entire price list of what was presented today, with Wi-Fi and 5G models. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB models.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 128 GB: WiFi 879 euros // 5G 1,049 euros.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 256 GB: WiFi 989 euros // 5G 1,159 euros.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 512 GB: WiFi 1,209 euros // 5G 1,379 euros.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 1 TB: WiFi 1,649 euros // 5G 1,819 euros.

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 2 TB: WiFi 2,089 euros // 5G 2,259 euros.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 128 GB: WiFi 1,199 euros // 5G 1,369 euros.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 256 GB: WiFi 1,309 euros // 5G 1,479 euros.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 512 GB: WiFi 1,529 euros // 5G 1,699 euros.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 1 TB: WiFi 1,969 euros // 5G 2,139 euros.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 2 TB: WiFi 2,409 euros // 5G 2,579 euros.

Reservations start April 30, with availability in the second half of May.