‘Peaky Blinders 6’: This is all we know about the return of the Shelby: Based on bullying, trouble with the cops and other gangs, various tricks, and completely illegal life, the Shelby family managed to win us over and make ‘Peaky Blinders’ one of our darling children.

BBC series available on Netflix also has five seasons behind him, one outdoing the other, and we have a sixth budding has us the hype through the roof.

The fifth season left us with the darkest ending and full of questions. In this sixth, all our doubts will surely be resolved, but it will also show us new ones, since the creator of the series, Steven Knight, announced that there would probably be a seventh. Or he and the whole team at least want it that way.

Peaky Blinders 6 Season

As he told the Birmingham Press Club, “After season four, everything went crazy. We have spoken with Cillian Murphy, and he is willing to do it, also the rest of the cast.” But for now, we are going to focus on the next installment, the sixth.

What will happen in this new season? What happened to Tommy? & also How many new faces will we see? And most of all, when the hell are the fucking Shelbys coming back? This is all we know about the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ We will update the content as we hear the good news.

‘Peaky Blinders 6’: When is it released?

Unfortunately, this fundamental data is still unknown to us. The series was rumored to be planning a return in late 2020 or early 2021, but the spread of COVID-19 has brought most projects to a standstill, including the Peakys. Its director Anthony Byrne recently shared on the networks that the filming, planned for April, has been canceled.

Therefore and until further notice, we do not know when the Shelbys will return. Of course, when they do, it is expected that, as in the seasons, it will first reach the BBC and then Netflix.

‘Peaky Blinders 6’: How many chapters will it have?

All seasons have had six episodes, so we hope that season six follows the same pattern. At the moment, we already know the title of the first episode: ‘Black Day.’ Anthony Byrne will direct it, and as the name suggests, Black Monday does not precede a good start for the Shelbys.

‘Peaky Blinders 6’: Who will return?

The season five finale left us with Tommy Shelby pointing a gun to the head. Completely beside himself and seeing his wife dead in the mist, the series left us wondering if he would pull the trigger or not. Calm down; his character is more than confirmed. And therefore, Cillian Murphy, and surely also, in ghost form, Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis).

The villain from the previous season’s tale will also return. Yes, Sam Claflin has confirmed that he will bring to life again the British politician who founded the British Union of Fascists, Oswald Mosley, and whose failed assassination attempt was the culmination of the protagonist’s madness.

Moreover, the rise of fascism will be key in this new installment, which already Steven Knight has confirmed that this new installment the threat of the war will “color” everything that happens. It is thirty, and World War II begins to be seen in the background.

Of course, the other members of the Shelby clan are not lacking: Helen McCrory (Polly Gray), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), and Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne). Gray’s American wife, Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy), will also gain importance, who, as Knight advanced, “brings a new loyalty, where there is a new family within the family.”

There will also be Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe), Finn (Harry Kirton), Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), Isaiah (Jordan Bolger), and Jessie (Charlie Murphy). Finally, Katie Leung, Kate Dickie, Samuel Small, David Hayman, Shirley Henderson, Fiona Bell, James Harkness, and Bailey Patrick complete the cast.

Unfortunately, those who will not return will be John Shelby (Joe Cole) nor Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), nor Colonel Ben Younger (Kingsley Ben-Adir). And Linda Shelby? What about the misunderstood character of Kate Phillips? Shot by Polly, wounded but not dead, the actress herself spoke of her character some time ago, anticipating Digital Spy that she would return.

However, it was not known very well how: “I would love to think that she is going to be there and maybe she can reconcile, but I think that his fury is quite palpable at the end of episode five. But I also like the question: how do you get back after trying to kill your husband? “

And let’s talk about the missing name: the, we don’t know how, resurrected Alfie Solomons. Although he was shot in the face in season four, there was Tom Hardy again with his usual verbiage receiving a stunned Tommy. Will he play in the new season? He is alive, but his presence has not been confirmed. We will have to wait a little longer to find out.

And as a novelty, Knight himself confirmed that we would have Stephen Graham in the series in this or the seventh season. However, it will not be Al Capone. “I didn’t want to go west because it’s a minefield once you get into the gangsters of Chicago,” explained the creator of the series on the Obsessed With Peaky Blinders podcast.

Your paper? Unknown, but we bet it has something to do with Gina Gray since the creator has ensured that his family will have more prominence in the next season.

Perhaps from that family from which a new female character appears, which, Anthony Byrne advanced in Digital Spy, will be quite dark. “I’ve never seen a character like her on ‘Peaky’ before. I won’t say who she is, but it certainly puts Tommy in a tight spot for his money. She basically challenges him differently. He has a similar ideology, and that’s a challenge for any character.”

‘Peaky Blinders 6’: What will happen?

Although we do not know the plot of the sixth season, we can assure you that for Knight, it is the best of all the series has had. “I just finished writing the sixth season, and it is the best so far,” he revealed to the BBC. Following the events of season 5, we will continue in this new season within the interwar period in Europe; the previous season ended in 1932, and with the repercussions of the Crack of 29 still being felt in the Shelby businesses. Will they be able to come back? Will the trial of Tommy Shelby return?

As we said before, the rise of Nazism will be very present this season, thanks to Oswald Mosley’s performance. What’s more, everything indicates that the new plots will pick up the famous Battle of Cable Street: in 1936, Mosley’s Nazi party led a march in London’s East End, an eminently Jewish neighborhood, but the anti-fascists and communists stopped them after some altercations tremendous, in which we do not believe that the Shelby family is missing.

Also, one of the doubts that the series will have to take up (and solve) will be this moment of the attempted assassination of the fascist leader, because here there was someone who betrayed Tommy, and we have to know who it was: Michael? Billy Grade? Johnny Dogs? Everything bets on the second, but we will have to see how the situation is resolved. Oh, and without abandoning this plot, we will surely know more about the Billy Boys, the new gang attached to Oswald.

On the other hand, the plot with Michael Gray also promises to bring a tail. Considered an enemy and a traitor to the family after trying to relieve Tommy in office, Shelby’s departure will surely lead to a new plot where the Grays gain strength and generate new business. It also remains to solve the famous “second option” that we heard in the previous season. Are they planning a hit on the Shelby company, or maybe on Tom? And how will Polly take this situation?

‘Peaky Blinders 6’: Trailer and images:

As there is still a long time until the premiere, we do not have this material yet. However, we can already take a first look at one of the new scenarios that the sixth season will bring us: a renovated Garrison pub.

‘Peaky Blinders 6’ and the future of the series:

We estimate that this sixth season will be around between 1932 and 1936, as Steven Knight already confirmed that he wanted to leave his seventh installment “for a historic moment,” that is, the start of World War II. The logical thing would be that the seventh and final season deals with that final stretch between 1936 and 1939. Unless they make a movie later, as rumored this summer.