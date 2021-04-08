characteristics, price and technical sheet

They may not be as flashy as the spectacular Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, but the new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition They are also a great option for gamers who also want to access these new laptops with an AMD heart.

In fact in these teams, although there are some concessions, it is possible to access great features: they can be configured with up to a Ryzen 7 5800H and with an RTX 3060 with 6 GB of graphics memory that will undoubtedly allow you to play with all the guarantees on your screens up to 165 Hz.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition data sheet

Alienware G15 Ryzen Edition Screen 15″ Full HD 120 Hz, 250 nits 15″ Full HD 165 Hz, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Memory 8 / 16 / 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Storage Patient 2 TB (SSD M.2 NVme) Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ports 1 x RJ-45 GbE, auriculares, 1 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 2 x USB-A (USB 2.0) 1 USB-C, 1 x HDMI 2.1, charging connector, headphones Connectivity WiFi 802.11ax Bluetooth 5.2 Drums 56 Wh 86 Wh Dimensions and weight 272,8 x 357,2 x 26,9 mm N.d. software Windows 10 Price From $ 899

New design with a curious back

In the Dell G15 a curious chassis debuts with a rear part in which a singular trapezoid at the end of the case adds space for cooling and equipment components.

This design is also differentiated by the new type of paint and a finish that on the upper case is marked by the central logo and that curious way of highlighting the two tones (one lighter, another darker) that star it.

In that design also stand out two air intakes on the sides to maximize air flow and that they are part of a cooling system designed to keep the heat dissipated by these powerful components at bay.

The keyboard has a variant with customizable lighting in four zones and additional features in the field of sound: all these options are controlled from the Alienware Command Center.

The design is almost bulkier than that of the Alienware m15, especially in its thickness, which rises to almost 27 millimeters. At Dell they have not revealed the weight of the equipment, but it is expected that it will be around the almost 2.7 kg of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5.

A high-end gaming laptop that doesn’t seem like it

Everything in this team makes it clear that we are facing a gamer laptop with all the guarantees. Displays hit 165Hz refresh rate, the processors are the best on the market and the graphics, although they take a small step back with respect to the Alienware, continue to offer all the guarantees with the Nvidia RTX 3060 that we can configure in the most ambitious version (starting we will have the much more modest GTX 1650).

In fact the team deceives in its design, which is not “so gamer” like other teams in this division, and seems to want to stay a little more horse in a design that straddles the gaming laptop and the professional laptop.

The memory, as in its older brother, can be expanded to give it up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory at 3200 MHz, and if 165 Hz seems little to you Dell has already indicated that this spring it will launch a new version of this equipment with a 360 Hz screen.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition price and availability

The new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available from next May 4 globally, and the starting price in the United States will be $ 899. We do not yet have the price in euros available, but we will update that data as soon as we have that information.