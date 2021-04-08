characteristics, price and technical sheet

NIU is a fairly well-known brand of electric motorcycles. It has a presence in quite a few countries, Spain included, and now it wants to take its fully electric mobility offer one step further. How? With electric scooters. And it is that the company has announced the NIU Kick Scooter, an electric scooter that comes in two versions and for a price that starts at 599 euros.

The NIU Kick Scooter will be available soon at Sport and Pro version. For practical purposes, the two models are the same, but there are differences in range, weight, brake discs and colors. Otherwise, the same options and the same functions.

NIU Kick Scooter Datasheet

NIU KICK SCOOTER SPORT NIU KICK SCOOTER PRO DIMENSIONS Longitud: 1.173 mm

Ancho: 202 mm

Width (handlebar): 541.5 mm

Height: 1,202 mm

Folded: 1,173 x 540 x 541.5 Longitud: 1.173 mm

Ancho: 202 mm

Width (handlebar): 541.5 mm

Height: 1,202 mm

Folded: 1,173 x 540 x 541.5 WEIGHT 18,5 kilos 20 kilos NOMINAL POWER 300W 350W DRUMS 365 Wh 486 WH MAXIMUM LOAD 100 kilos 100 kilos WHEEL 9.5 inch

Without camera 9.5 inch

Without camera AUTONOMY 40 kilometers 50 kilometers MAXIMUM SPEED 25 km/h 25 km/h MODES Eco

Normal Eco

Normal BREAK SYSTEM Double disc brake (front)

Regenerative braking Double disc brake (front and rear)

Regenerative fencing SCREEN Yes Yes APP Yes Yes EXTRAS Folding

IP54

Mechanical bell

Smart unlock

Statistics

Bluetooth connection

OTA update

Luces LED Folding

IP54

Mechanical bell

Smart unlock

Statistics

Bluetooth connection

OTA update

Luces LED PRICE 599 euros 699 euros

Up to 50 kilometers of autonomy

The NIU Kick Scooter is a scooter that weighs between 18.5 and 20 kilos, depending on the model chosen, so it is in the industry average. It is built in aerospace grade aluminum and, according to NIU, it supports up to 100 kilos of weight and has IP54 resistance. The device includes a bell chime and a hoop-shaped LED headlamp.

Its (folding) handlebar is 542 millimeters and the mast has been tilted 75º to slightly improve stability. The company has also implemented a wide platform to better accommodate the feet and has opted for a few 9.5 inch tubeless tires that “offer shock absorption and better grip”.

Under the “hood” we have a 365 Wh (Sport) or 486 Wh (Pro) battery with a nominal power of 300W or 350W, respectively. This allows the scooter to offer a theoretical maximum range of 40 and 50 kilometers, depending on the version. It has two driving modes (eco and normal) and regenerative braking.

And since we’re talking about brakes, both models have this system, but only the Pro has front and rear dual disc brakes. The Sport only has it in front. In terms of speed, both models are limited to 25 kilometers per hour.

The two electric scooters have a theoretical maximum speed of 25 km / H

According to NIU figures, charging the scooters takes five or six hours, depending on the version. For connectivity, each of the scooters has a Bluetooth connection that allows you to change the driving mode, unlock it, check usage statistics and update the firmware of the scooter.

NIU Kick Scooter versions and price

The new NIU Kick Scooter It will be available soon in two versions, Sport and Pro. The Sport version is available in white, red, blue and black, while the Pro will be available in black-gold and black-white. Prices are as follows: