a weekend with terror and shooter without paying a euro

Sony’s Play at Home initiative is renewed with a must-have, but there are more games to discover these days.

We scoured the main video game stores one more Friday in search of video games to spend the weekend without paying a single euro more. This time with two highly recommended works, one of them continuing PlayStation’s commitment to giving its users a reason to continue staying at home in these months of social restrictions. In total there are six titles that we can download or try in the next few days where action, racing and space terror are not lacking.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

How about a little space terror to start the weekend? Thanks to the Epic Games Store we have the opportunity to download for free Alien Isolation, one of the best exponents of its kind released in recent years that is ideal for any fan of the movie filmed by Ridley Scott more than 40 years ago.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Master a board game bursting with life in which each phase of the adventure is drawn from a deck of legendary encounters that you choose. With these words, Hand of Fate 2 is presented, a dark fantasy and dungeon exploration game that we can download for free with the Epic Games Store these days.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

PlayStation continues with its Play at Home initiative and invites us to download as soon as possible one of the best adventures signed by its internal studies in recent years. We are talking about Horizon: Zero Dawn, an open world video game that made us travel with Aloy through lands dominated by huge machines.

Type: Trial for a limited time!

With Xbox Live Gold we have a new opportunity to play Metro: Last Light Redux, the second title in the action and first-person shooter series from 4A Games that takes us back to the Moscow metro to face the horrors that await there in a post-apocalyptic world.

Type: Trial for a limited time!

With its new installment announced a few days ago, you may have wanted to take a few races at WRC 9, the World Rally Championship video game that was released at the end of last year with several improvements in order to guarantee the maximum immersion of the player. Free to try on Xbox Live Gold.

Type: Trial for a limited time!

If you are looking for a proposal to play with up to three friends, we recommend Warhammer: Vermintide 2, available these days for access on Steam. It is a cooperative action video game with moments that are pure spectacle and a recreation of the dark Warhammer universe worthy of praise.

Do you want more free games?

Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not worth it, at 3DJuegos we also review all the free games of April for subscribers of PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to check it out.

More about: Free games.