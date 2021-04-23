characteristics, price and technical sheet

No, the Realme 8 was not going to arrive alone. As we saw with the Realme 7 and Realme 7 5G, the brand now presents the Realme 8 5G, proposing an alternative that is compatible with this compatibility, in addition to some other differences with the 4G version.

These differences, sometimes for the better and other for not so good, are seen especially inside, because on the outside we see a practically clone design. There is no change of side in processors, making the leap to 5G but staying with the MediaTek house anyway.

Realme 8 5G datasheet

Realme 8 5G Screen IPS 6.5 inch

FullHD+ a 2.400 x 1.080

Refresh at 90 Hz

600 nit maximum brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Memoria RAM 4/6 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

MicroSD up to 1 TB Front cameras 16 megapixels f / 2.1 Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.8

Slow macro f / 2.4

Monochrome camera f / 2.4

1080p video @ 30fps Drums 5.000 mAh

Fast charge to 18 W Operating system Android 11

Realme UI Connectivity 5G SA/NSA

4G

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm

185 grams Others Side fingerprint reader

Triple tray for two simultaneous SIMs and SD Price From 199 euros

Slim, light and reflective

One of the aspects that stood out in the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro was that camera module that became more striking compared to the previous generation. That is maintained in the Realme 8 5G, as well as that reflection that creates flashes as the light hits it and that makes them mobile that do not go unnoticed.

Despite maintaining the battery, we see that the Realme 8 5G weighs 8 grams more, remaining in 185 grams that, taking into account how normal it is currently to exceed 200 grams is not bad at all. It is also in 8.5 millimeters, a little more than the Realme 8 but priceless in hand.

On the screen we see one of the changes for the better. While we are waiting for the refresh rate above 60 Hz on the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G adds to a 6.5-inch panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 90 Hz. The screen is the protagonist of a front with thin frames (according to Realme, occupying 90.5% of it), flat and a subjective camera poking through a hole on the left side.

5G, 5,000 mAh and photo conformity

The Realme 8 5G acquires support for such connectivity thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 700, which is more powerful than the G95 of the Realme 8 4G. This processor is accompanied on this occasion by up to 6 GB of RAM LPDDR4 (when the Realme 8 hits 8GB), with 64GB and 128GB storage versions (offering up to 1TB via microSD). Although they have wanted to compensate for this with a new dynamic RAM expansion (DRE) technology, which converts the ROM into virtual RAM (and emulates the 8 GB of RAM).

As we said, the battery remains in 5.000 mAh, not bad on paper. Although we see the change in fast charging, which will be slower than that of its 4G brother, this time being 18 W (and not 30 W).

At the connectivity level, the Realme 8 5G supports both 5G SA and NSA, Bluetooth 5.1 and has NFC. In addition, it has minijack de audio.

Thus, the Realme 8 5G has triple rear camera, seeing here again some differences with the Realme 8 base. The main sensor this time is 48 megapixels and not 64 megapixels (although for now we do not have information on the size of the sensors), staying with two secondary cameras, a macro and a monochrome sensor, and losing the wide angle on the way.

The lens of the main camera has an aperture of f / 1.8, while those of the secondary cameras remain at f / 2.4, being able to record maximum with FullHD resolution. The front camera integrates a 16 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.1 aperture lens.

Versions and prices of the Realme 8 5G

The starting price of the Realme 8 5G for Europe is 199 euros, available in blue and black. The brand says that the mobile will arrive in Spain together with the Realme 8, so we will be attentive to update this information when we know the availability (and if there are changes in the price).