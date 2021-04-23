The 10.2 “iPad (2020) is a good tablet for students and entertainment: on Amazon it is at its minimum price of 341.10 euros

The iPads that tend to get the most attention from users are the Professional or Air range, as they share a nearly borderless design and compatibility with the latest accessories, as well as superior power. However, the entry model, the 10.2 “iPad (2020)It is a much more affordable option and one that students can take advantage of, or for the consumption of multimedia content and, even, for certain professions. The version with 32 GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is on sale at Amazon for 379 euros 341,10 euros.

The iPad (2020) was announced and put on sale in mid-September 2020 and they weigh approximately 490 grams in the version with Wi-Fi connectivity. It is made mainly of aluminum and is compatible with 1st generation Apple Pencil, which is recharged through the integrated Lightning connector.

It has a 10.2 “Retina IPS LCD display, one of the main novelties of the device, with a resolution of 1,620 x 2,160 pixels in 4: 3 format and a density of pixels per inch of 264. This allows to read and view content with a very good image quality, and the panel is reinforced in addition to having an oleophobic layer.

Inside is the potente procesador Apple A12 Bionic accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, a combination that offers very good performance in all kinds of tasks, from web browsing and emails to video games with a high graphic load available in the App Store and the Apple Arcade service.

Security is provided by the fingerprint sensor Touch ID, which is integrated into the physical start button, in the lower frame of the front. It has an 8 MP main camera and a 1.2 MP FaceTime HD front camera for video calls and selfies photos. Its autonomy is up to 10 hours consuming multimedia content per charge.

