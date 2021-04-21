characteristics, price and technical sheet

The first device presented is the new Apple AirTag. It is a small accessory in the shape of a button that will help us locate objects, for example car keys, a wallet or another mobile.

Los Apple AirTag son customizable with emojis and works via Bluetooth technology. It is a rival to Tile and will work through Apple’s ‘Find My’ app.

Apple AirTag data sheet

Apple AirTag Dimensions 31.9mm diameter



8.0mm thick Weight 11 grams Endurance IP67 certified (up to 1 meter for 30 min) Connectivity Bluetooth



Apple U1 (UWB)



NFC Sound Built-in loudspeaker Drums Replaceable CR2032 battery (included) Sensors Accelerometer Compatibility iPhone with iOS 14.5 or higher



iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or higher Price 35 euros

Ultra-wideband technology for precisely locating objects

According to Apple, AirTags are designed to locate objects, not people and have been designed to keep the location private, with encrypted information.

Once linked, the AirTags will appear in a new ‘Items’ tab within the ‘Find My’ app. From there users will be able to see the current location or the last known location on a map. If that AirTag is within the bluetooth range, the app can be used to emit a small sound to help us locate it.

AirTags use ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and the Apple U1 chip, which activates the precise search technology for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. Thanks to this addition, users will be able to determine the distance with more precision, receiving directions of where we should go.

To synchronize with the iPhone, the AirTags have a cover that will allow Quickly pair them with your smartphone, AirPods style. Users will be able to assign an AirTag to a product and specify a name so that the system knows how to differentiate them. Also Siri, to whom we can ask where our object is.

Apple will allow you to personalize AirTags with a free engraving, which includes text and a selection of 31 different emojis.

AirTags are made of stainless steel and feature IP67 certification to be resistant to water and dust. Inside, a small speaker is incorporated that will reproduce sounds that help us find it when we get closer.

The new Apple AirTags will be available from April 30 from 35 euros a unit or 119 euros a pack of four.

More information | Manzana