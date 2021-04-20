Square Enix Says Company Not For Sale Following Acquisition Rumors

Square Enix, He has said that he will not consider selling the company, as well as that has not received any offer after a report stated that “multiple” Potential buyers were interested in an acquisition.

CTFN reported that two bankers had indicated that several potential buyers were interested in buying the developer/publisher behind Final Fantasy and Outriders. Subsequently, Bloomberg Japan reported the news, which prompted Square Enix to respond.

“Bloomberg today reported that there is interest from various buyers in acquiring Square Enix”, a press release reads. “However, This report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. We do not consider selling the company or any part of its business, nor have we received no offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its business. “.

Of course, Both sides of this story may be true: There may well be Square Enix stakeholders, and Square Enix might not be willing to sell the company. That said, the analyst David Gibson noted the idea of they could be bankers trying “boost business” en Square Enix.

To back Gibson’s idea, Bloomberg later reported that Square Enix shares rose 12% after the report was released, its biggest increase in eight months.

Video game acquisitions have been big business recently. In fact, in the last year alone, Microsoft has bought ZeniMax Media for $ 7.5 billion. For its part, Epic Games bought Mediatonic (Fall Guys) and EA acquired Codemasters after Take-Two showed interest in the developer.

What’s more, Japan has been seen as a natural next step for some of the major companies of games. And Xbox CEO Phil Spencer recently denied the idea that Microsoft was in contact with various developers in Japan for possible acquisitions. On the other hand, Sony has had to counter the idea that the company is bypassing Japan, although recently we have seen the historic Japan Studio reorganizing the company this year, which has led to a massive exodus of developers.