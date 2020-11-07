Censorship in anime: that in South Korea will make you pale

If you are among the anti-fans of Mediaset and its historical and inappropriate complaints, know that there are those who do much worse than our home. In South Korea, in fact, anime is certainly not faring better as distributors are forced to make heavy changes to the episodes before broadcasting them to the public.

The phenomenon of censorship it is a field that unfortunately affects numerous television productions in the West as well as in the East, even in Japan where Dragon Ball Super itself was not exempt. In this regard, before starting, we refer you to our in-depth special on Demon Slayer and to famous cases of censorship.

The Japanese portal GOGOTSU Afternoon News he devoted an entire article to censorship in South Korea, showing a series of frames where the edits were so heavy it even bothered viewers. As you can see yourself from the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news, the obscurations and blur phenomena are intense and applied in different situations including tattoos, sponsorship of products similar to those that actually exist (for example the Donald’s WC), smoke , nudity, blood, violence and even gestures.

The restrictions in South Korea are particularly strong, which is why fans have already had the opportunity to express their fear of the film debut of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. And you, instead, what do you think of these visual devices? Let us know with a comment below.