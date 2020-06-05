Entertainment

Castlevania: the producer comments on the third season finale

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The producer of the animated series of Castlevania – Kevin Kolde – gave himself to the microphones of Animation World Network, where he discussed the creative process that gave birth to the third season finale:

"When we got the script for the ninth episode, which was characterized by a great deal of action and rather delicate themes, we knew immediately that it would be a challenge. There has been a lot of back and forth to understand how we should have handled four different storilyne that unfolded simultaneously.

It took several attempts to arrive at a satisfactory solution. In that episode, when all the winged creatures fly out of the convent, it is possible to notice a choral contribution from the team. It is a sequence based on the genius of Sam and Adam, which was not part of the original script.

The same goes for the giant floating human ball that Isaac fights against, hadn't been included in the first draft, and represents yet another contribution from Sam and Adam to Warren's vision. It was an ambiguous situation, but I think our animators and storyboarders loved that challenge. "

Castlevania: the producer reveals, "originally the work was not supposed to be streamed". Castlevania 4: Get ready for an even darker story, word of the producer Kevin Kolde.

READ:  The Pale Horse Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and Latest Update

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.