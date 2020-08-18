Carles Rexach: "Messi has been a bit in tow, he reminds me of what happened to him when he played with the Argentine team"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi with Carles Rexach

Carles Rexach is a former Spanish footballer and coach, recognized worldwide for having been the discoverer of Lionel Messi. Before, he left his stamp and legacy in Barcelona where he joined as a child of only 12 years old. "Messi has been a bit in tow, it reminds me of what happened to him when he played with the Argentine team", analyzed who holds the record of having been part of the Catalan squad for 44 years (22 as both a quarry and first team player and 22 as a member of the coaching staff, either as an assistant to Johan Cruyff or as the main coach between 2001 and 2002) .

"Messi is world number one, but not from now but from all eras. I think he is a horny man, a very competitive player, who always wants to win and be at all levels ", affirmed the Spanish in dialogue with the program Double voucher by Radio Rivadavia.

Carles Rexach analyzed Barcelona's historic defeat against Bayern Münich, which eliminated them in the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a historic 8-2. “It has been an atypical year with all this of the pandemic and this has complicated a bit, not only for Barcelona, but to the whole world and proof of that is that large teams such as himself Paris Saint-Germain was about to lose and scored two goals in the 90/91 minutes. City has fallen again, Juventus the same. What happens is that with the eight goals this Does a lot of damage. Maybe if Barcelona I would have lost by 2 to 1, there people would not speak at the moment with the gravity that is currently being talked about ”.

"Extensive restructuring", the strong warning from Barcelona managers to the squad

The culé leadership confirmed the removal of Quique Setién, but he did it with a tweet that contained a strong message for the campus. The idea of ​​a strong restructuring seems to be the new plan. "He Barcelona in recent years the pace has been slowing down a bit because life is like that, people are getting older and the team is wearing out. Messi, even at a private level, has always been the top scorer in the Spanish LeagueHe has been many games at a high level but perhaps it is true that the team in general has dropped a lot and perhaps as a result of that break that has occurred. Also from people of a certain age because there are five or six players over 33 years old, all that has influenced. The only thing they can reproach Barcelona for is that perhaps in the last two or three years the restructuring of the team, looking for new signings, it has not turned out too well "Rexach acknowledged.

On whether he considers that there should be a resounding change, he noted: “I believe that radical changes never lead to anything. We could say that Barça the last two years It would have to have incorporated people who would have gradually replaced the others. People think that a player is going to be eternal and cannot be. I think that now we have to change some things but I say 'dress me slowly because I'm in a hurry', a little of that is what Barcelona has to do.

Specifically about Lionel Messi, who analyzes his future and rumors position him outside Barcelona, ​​Carles Rexach did not hesitate. “Messi is a phenomenon, the best of all but he has to be supported by a team and at this moment I think this year has not been like that. He has been a bit in tow and of course a single player … has reminded me a bit of what happened to Messi when he came to play with the Argentine team ".

Rexach and Lionel Messi

"If I have seen a Messi more similar to that of the National Team? Exactly what happened. I saw Messi and I thought about the Argentine team that had great players and five forwards all of first level played. Di María, Higuaín, Messi, Kun Agüero, In other words, there was no team in the world that had so many strikers of such a high level, but sometimes they don't all fit into the same team and you have to look for other alternatives. Maybe that happened to him in ArgentinaMessi could not play as he wanted as a result of the strategies practiced in his National Team. In the current Barcelona the same thing has happened to him a little. Messi was a man who when Neymar played he always looked for the area to be able to play, to be able to receive, to be able to vary the juice and now he has not been able to do that, he has played much more pigeonholed. They control it much more, it has dropped too much and I think all that has had an influence ”, he analyzed.

Rexach referred to the future and did not doubt that "Messi has to stay at Barcelona, ​​he is a world number one but not from now, but from all eras." And I add: "The day he retires here at Barça, what I want and hope for, they have to make him a monument in the middle of the field because of what Messi has given, because he is a player who during 13, 14, 15 seasons in the team has always been up to par and has won. They say he's a bit missing now, I don't think so. He is always there and I can tell you that I have seen Messi play badly in only three games in twelve years. What you have to do is find people by his side who can accompany him and he can make them great. Likewise, others can give him the courage and the game that he needs ”.

And concluded: “I think he is going to stay, he must stay. He is a horny man, a very competitive player, who always wants to win, always to be at all levels. Even this year there was talk that he could win the Ballon d'Or. In general, he has not lived up to the last three, four or five seasons, but he has scored 25 or 30 goals. Sometimes he hits 50 or 60. He has been Europe's top scorer six times. For all this I don't think it is an individual problem, it is a collective problem and a player does not play alone ”.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Barcelona announced the dismissal of Quique Setién with a strong warning for the squad

The Catalan press assures that Barcelona has already chosen the replacement of Quique Setién

Where did Lionel Messi take refuge and with which Barcelona players does he spend the most critical hours of the institution

The crisis continues in Barcelona: a player starred in a scandal after testing positive for a breathalyzer while driving his Ferrari

Barcelona fans expressed their fury and went to protest at the club's doors: "Show your face", "Go to work"