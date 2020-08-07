Captain Marvel 2: found the director of the film with Brie Larsson, that's who he is

Share it:

Captain Marvel 2 officially has a director. As reported in the last hours by the American media, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will receive the scepter Nia da Costa, the first black woman to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The director is best known for directing and co-writing the upcoming Candyman reboot.

Captain Marvel 2 has been officially announced last January, confirming the farewell of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the two directors of the first film. Already at that time there was talk of a female director as a candidate for the succession.

In addition to Candyman, Nia da Costa is known for her work in Little Woods, as well as having directed several episodes of the British TV series Top Boy.

Captain Marvel grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, contributing to the big screen success of Carol Danvers, played by Oscar winner Brie Larson:"She's probably the most dynamic character I've ever played. I've had to go through every emotion possible with her … that's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want her not to be a simple person. I'm always surprised at what's going on. , so I hope it comes out on the screen " said the actress before the release of Captain Marvel.

In July, a video of Brie Larson's quarantine training for Captain Marvel was released.

