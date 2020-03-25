Canada, first country to renounce the Olympic Games in 2020

Share it:

Canada announced this Sunday that to avoid health risks, it will not send athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and offered full support if postponed for a year.

The measure was released less than eight hours after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) set a period of four weeks to complete whether he can keep the scheduled dates for the Games and, if not, decide when they could be held.

Team Canada chose not to wait for deadlines and through their networks argued that there are risks to the health of your athletes due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, it determined that will not carry representations for the Olympic Games, originally planned from July 24 to August 9, nor the Paralympics, which were set two weeks later, from August 25 to September 9.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), backed by their Athlete Commissions, National Sports Organizations and the Government of Canada, have made the difficult decision de not send Canadian teams to the Olympicss and Paralympics in the summer of 2020, ”says a statement.

Furthermore, the COC and CPC "urgently urge" the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) "to postpone the Games for one year."

"We offer them our full support to help them navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring," the announcement highlights.

Both committees indicate in the same communiqué that they recognize the difficulties of rescheduling the Olympic Games, but assure that "nothing is more important than health and safety " of athletes and the world community.

Hours earlier, the IOC, in a statement released after a meeting of its Executive led by the president, the German Thomas Bach said that "the suspension is not on the agenda."

"In light of the worsening situation worldwide, the Executive has today taken the first step in planning possible scenarios," the note said.

"The IOC, in cooperation with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will initiate detailed talks to complete its assessment of the rapidly evolving global health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the postponement hypothesis, "said the entity.

"The IOC is confident that it will have completed these discussions within the next four weeks and greatly appreciates the solidarity and collaboration of the National Olympic Committees and federations iInternationals to support athletes and adapt the planning of the Games"added the statement.

With its official announcement known hours later, Canada becomes the first delegation to resign this year from the Tokyo meeting.

Several national Olympic committees, multiple sports federations and athletes from around the world demonstrated in the last two days with a common request to the IOC for a postponement of the event.

Despite the WHO's declaration of a pandemic on March 11, the IOC had always insisted on its intention to open the Games on July 24.

On March 12, the Olympic flame was lit in the ruins of Olympia (Greece), as is the tradition, although a day later the torch relay had to be canceled due to the risk of COVID-19 spreading among the attending public.

The flame landed last Friday in Japan, where citizens had also been asked not to go out on the streets to accompany it.