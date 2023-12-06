Campione Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

What you won’t see in an anime is a fantastic narrative, well-developed characters, and surprising turns of events. Nevertheless, on occasion, an anime such as “Campione!” emerges that defies all the conventions and preconceptions associated with a certain genre.

It has some great action and a compelling plot, and it also promises ecchi and fanservice for those who are interested. Even if it isn’t the greatest anime of all time, “Campione!” is undeniably a top contender in its genre and shows a completely original take on the genre.

Campione Season 2 Renewal Status

The second season of Campione has not been renewed as of yet. Season 2 of Campione has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since the first season ended. A ray of hope for the show’s revival exists as it hasn’t been officially canceled and the creators have remained silent for more than a decade.

Campione Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of season 1 of “Campione!” took place on July 6, 2012, and the show ran till September 28, 2012. There were thirteen episodes in all, and each one lasted twenty-four minutes. Sadly, a second season does not seem probable at this time, despite our hopes to the contrary. This is because the program has been in production for over seven years and the light novel series from which it was adapted ended in 2017.

For a time, the anime had a lot of fans and there was talk of a second season in the works. However, it seems that the first season was broadcast only to promote the light novel.

We would have known by now if the developers were preparing to release a new version. Due to the busy schedules of most anime studios for the remainder of 2024, the release date of season 2 of “Campione” is very unlikely to occur till much later in the year.

Campione Story

The protagonist, 16-year-old Kasunagi Godou, is a former middle school baseball player who is now playing catch-up after an injury forced him to resign. The year before, he had carried out his grandfather’s last command and returned an Italian individual’s stone tablet to their stone table.

While on his way to give back the tablet, he encounters Erica Blandelli, a Copper Black Cross Knight, who threatens him with death until he does it. He was also met by Verethragna, the God of War, who told him that he is the one causing gods from other realms to suffer defeats because he was sick of always coming out on top.

Campione Cast

Godou Kusanagi Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Blake Shepard (English)

The show’s protagonist, Godou Kasunagi, becomes the 7th Campione after vanquishing the Persian heretic God Verethragna. As a handsome high school student, he continues to draw a large female following once he gains his divine position.

Erica Blandelli Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

A “great knight” is a description that describes Erica, one of the show’s primary female heroines. She has lovely, deep blue eyes and long, straight blond hair; she’s a lovely girl. In combat, she displays an iron resolve and an abundance of bravery.

Yuri Mariya Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Hilary Haag (English)

The program also features Yuri Mariya, a female character who is a Hime-Miko. Many of her classmates think she’s stunning despite her shyness; she has a lovely, innocent disposition and is elegant.

The other casts are as follows:

Liliana Kranjčar Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)

Liliana Kranjčar Voiced by: Eri Kitamura (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)
Ena Seishuin Voiced by: Yuka Saitō (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Sasha Dejanstahl Voban Voiced by: Unshō Ishizuka (Japanese); John Swasey (English)

Salvatore Doni Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Athena Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Verethragna Voiced by: Junko Minagawa (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English)

Perseus Voiced by: Nobutoshi Canna (Japanese); Chris Patton (English)

Pandora Voiced by: Yuiko Tatsumi (Japanese); Sasha Paysinger (English)

Lucrezia Zora Voiced by: Atsuko Tanaka (Japanese); Maggie Flecknoe (English)

Arianna Hayama Arialdi Voiced by: Sachika Misawa (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Karen Jankulovski Voiced by: Kanami Satō (Japanese); Allison Sumrall (English)

Shizuka Kusanagi Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Hikari Mariya Voiced by: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Meg McDonald (English)

Campione Anime Review

A captivating tale, interesting characters, thrilling action sequences, a developing romance narrative, and excellent fan service—that’s Campione. If you enjoy anime with a more grounded tone and find ecchi disgusting, this show may not be for you. For fans of ecchi, magic, romance, and action, “Campione!” is a fantastic program.

Conclusion

Season 2 of Campione has not yet been revealed, but supporters are holding out hope for an announcement soon. We are patiently waiting for any word from the creators, whether it’s about schedule issues or other projects. Keep an eye out for updates as additional details are released!