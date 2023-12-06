Moana Live-Action Remake: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Much intriguing information about the live-action adaptation of Disney’s popular musical fantasy film Moana has surfaced since the announcement of the remake. The live-action adaptation of Moana follows in the footsteps of many other Disney animated features that have been made during the last decade.

While Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland sparked a new trend of live-action adaptations of Disney animated features in 2010, Disney has experimented with this kind of filmmaking for some time. This was first seen in the classic 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians starring Glenn Close.

Moana Live-Action Remake

The studio’s latest animated feature to undergo a live-action remake is 2016’s Moana, which gives it a distinct edge. The majority of Disney’s reimaginings have been of their “classic” films from the last century. In her quest to save her island, Moana accompanies the titular princess on her nautical journey. In her quest to heal Te Fiti’s broken heart, she encounters many legendary people, including the mischievous demi-god Maui.

The 89th Academy Awards saw two nominations for the musical, which was composed by Lin Manuel-Miranda. Even though the live-action adaptation of Moana was just revealed in April 2023, there is already a great deal of buzz about it.

Moana Live-Action Remake Release Date

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of 2016’s critically praised animated fantasy film Moana has undergone an official schedule adjustment, according to Disney. The much-anticipated remake will now hit cinemas one week sooner, on June 27, 2025, rather than July 2, 2025, as was originally planned.

Moana Live-Action Remake Cast

The majority of the original cast should be back for the live-action Moana since it is a remake. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays Maui again, is the only actor whose casting has been officially announced. Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho will produce the film, however, Cravalho will not reprise her role as Moana. In her desire to see justice done for Pacific Islanders, she has also promised to assist in casting the next Moana.

Having two major characters should make things simpler for the creators of the live-action Moana adaptation. Any appearance by Alan Tudyk’s Heihei the Rooster or Jemaine Clement’s Tamatoa will have to be a product of computer-generated imagery.

Casting Tudyk and Clement would be a great move. Clement’s singing abilities are essential for Tamatoa’s “Shiny,” and while Heihei can simply make bird sounds, Tudyk’s voice-acting talents give the rooster depth. The two might very well reunite for the live-action Moana cast.

Moana Live-Action Remake Plot

There will be very little change to the core narrative of the animated picture in the live-action version.To save her people from a terrible curse, Moana will go on a perilous journey. Nevertheless, fans are anticipating a live-action adaptation that pays even more tribute to Polynesian culture with the inclusion of new songs and mesmerizing traditional dances.

While information about the live-action remake is limited, fans are hoping that it stays true to the original film’s amazing spirit. Importantly, the voice actress of Moana in the animated film, Auli’i Cravalho, will not be returning for the live-action adaptation. She has instead decided to become the film’s producer.

Moana Live-Action Remake: Will there be new music?

Although it has not been confirmed yet, previous Disney live-action adaptations have hinted that new music would be a part of the remake of Moana. April 2023’s live-action The Little Mermaid got a modernized version of the original score as well as four brand-new original songs. We may hear updated renditions of “You’re Welcome” and “How Far I’ll Go” if Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Opetaia Foa’i reunite to write the score.

Moana Live-Action Remake Makers

Tony Award–winning actor Thomas Kail will helm the live-action adaptation of Moana. Producers include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be back for the sequel, Dany and Hiram Garcia under their Seven Bucks Productions label, and Beau Flynn under his Flynn Picture Co. banner.

The 2016 film’s Moana voice actor Auli’i Cravalho and Flynn Picture Co.’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producers. Samoan industry veteran Dana Ledoux Miller will co-produce the version with Moana screenwriter Jared Bush.

Oscar winners Ron Clements and John Musker directed the first film. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards—Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song—and grossed over $600 million at the box office. Critics also gave it good marks.

Moana Live-Action Remake Trailer

Not quite ready, but in April 2023, a trailer featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was published to herald the upcoming live-action Moana.