Burning Kabaddi: Musical theme revealed.

On the official site for the Burning Kabaddi manga’s animated adaptation, information about the project’s musical themes was revealed. The announcement also announced that the ending music would be released in Japan’s physical formats on April 21.

Musical actor and singer Shunya Oohira will perform the opening song titled “Fire Bird.” Voice actor Yuuma Uchida will perform the ending song titled “Comin ‘Back.” The series has its premiere scheduled in Japan for next April.

For his part, Hajime Musashino began publishing the manga in Shogakukan publisher’s Ura Sunday web magazine in 2015. The publisher published the fifteenth compiled volume on October 12 in Japan.

The cast of voices:

In this, we will see Yuuma Uchida as Tatsuya Hoigoshi, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Masato Ohjyo, Gen Sato as Souma Azemachi, Makoto Furukawa as Kei Iura, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kyouhei Misumi, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Shinji Date, Shinichirou Kamio as Nobutaka Ban, Wataru Komada as Ryuta Seki, and Ayumu Murase as Yuuki Hitomi.

Production team:

Kazuya Ichikawa (The World Ends With You – The Animation, Clean Freak! Aoyama-Kun) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment Studios in collaboration with Domerica Studios.

Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu!, Digimon Adventure Tri, Cells at Work!) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Midori Gotou (Bakugan: Armored Alliance, Bakugan Battle Planet) is in order of character design.

Ken Ito (Hina Logi: from Luck & Logic, I’m Standing on a Million Lives) is in charge of the soundtrack’s composition.

Synopsis of Shakunetsu Kabaddi:

The story begins when a kabaddi high school club recruits former high school soccer team ace, Tatsuya Yoetsu, who has retired and hates the sport. Kabaddi is a popular sport in Southeast Asia that is even the national sport of Bangladesh.

A player from the team must invade the opposing court and “capture” the players without breathing; the attacker will demonstrate the latter by singing continuously. Stay tuned for the next update.