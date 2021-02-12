The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – Opening details announced.

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the spin-off manga written and illustrated by Shiba, The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, it was revealed that voice actress Akane Kumada would perform the project’s opening theme song, with the single titled “Brand New Diary.”

The series is scheduled to premiere in Japan next April, after being pushed back from its original premiere date scheduled for last January due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This series will be broadcast in the intermediate season to the two parts of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” second season.

The cast of voices:

In this, we will see Miho Okasaki as Rimuru Tempest, Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru, Sayaka Senbongi as Shuna, Mao Ichimichi as Shion, Takuya Eguchi as Souei, Houchu Ohtsuka as Hakurou, Junichi Yanagita as Kurobee, Kanehira Yamamoto as Rigurdo, Asuna Tomari as Gobuta, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga.

Production team:

Yuji Ikugara, the CG animation producer for the main series, is directing the anime at 8-Bit Studios, with Tsutomu Kasai as his assistant. Kotatsumikan is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Risa Takai (Time Bokan: Gyakushu no San-Okunin, Time Bokan 24) and Atsushi Irie (Steamboy, Freedom) are in charge of character design. Ron (FLCL Progressive, FLCL Alternative, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka) is the soundtrack’s composition.

Synopsis for The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime:

“Dear diary … I was reincarnated as a slime.”

Even in another world, lives are not always at stake. There is a lot of work to do, from feeding the community and forging the items that the community needs and a lot of play and mischief everywhere! Join Rimuru and his friends as they relax and enjoy their daily life. Stay tuned for the next update.