Bungou Stray Dogs Chapter 112.5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese manga series Bungou Stray Dogs was created by Sango Harukawa and written by Kafka Asagiri. There is an animated version of this series available. Every month on the first, manga will be readily accessible, and each chapter will provide a delightful plot.

“Bungou Stray Dogs” is a Japanese manga series that has been serialized in Young Ace since 2012. It was written by Kafka Asagiri with illustrated by Sango Harukawa. The protagonists of the novel are the members of the “Armed Detective Agency,” who band together to protect Yokohama from the criminal mafia.

Atsushi Nakajima, the protagonist, serves as a weretiger who joins forces with other people who possess extraordinary abilities to tackle a variety of tasks, such as running a company, delving into enigmas, and completing agency assignments.

Bungou Stray Dogs Chapter 112.5 Release Date

The upcoming release of Bungou Stray Dogs Chapter 112.5 on March 04, 2024 at 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time is causing a great deal of excitement among manga fans all across the world.

The enthusiastic fans of the popular Manga series started feeling even more excited about the upcoming 112.5 chapter of the series since the publication date was revealed.

Bungou Stray Dogs Chapter 112.5 Trailer

Bungou Stray Dogs Chapter 112.5 Plot

The main character is a young adult named Atsushi Nakajima. After being banished from his orphanage, Atsushi convinces detective Osamu Dazai that he is not the corpse floating in the river.

Atsushi learns from Dazai that he can change into a vicious white tiger at night, triggering the orphanage to torture and exile him. As a member of the Agency, Dazai introduces him to other ability users while they examine events and situations in Yokohama, a city full of them.

To capture Atsushi for a black market bounty, Port Mafia member Rynosuke Akutagawa enlists the help of Kyoka Izumi, a teenage mafia member whom is being forced to kill. Atsushi meets the legendary Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald, a guild leader who had a reward on his head, while fighting the mob.

Fitzgerald takes an attempt at the black market by revealing a mystic manuscript about Atsushi’s tiger that has the power to change reality. Fitzgerald gets rid of Yokohama with “Moby Dick” in exchange for the book, without caring about whatever surface-level harm the Guild could cause.

After they reunite, Atsushi and Akutagawa almost kill Moby Dick, but Kyoka steps in and takes over as Dick’s subordinate. One Order, an instrument that can combat vampires, is issued by the UN. The Agency fights the Hunting Dogs for their innocence and ends vampire domination.

Dostoevsky Fyodor wants the book to exterminate every talented person. The head of the mafia, Natsume Soseki, intervenes to stop him as he arranges a dangerous showdown among the investigators with the mafia.

Fitzgerald helps Dazai capture Dostoyevsky, while Atsushi and Akutagawa corner the person who created the virus. It is subsequently found that Dostoyevsky planned his arrest in order to control his followers.

In a long sequence, Fukuchi reappears alive, forcing Atsushi and Akutagawa to face him. Dostoyevsky’s The Decay of Angels, upon finding book pages, accuses the Detective Agency of murder.

The government sends the Hunting Wolves to kill Agency members after imprisoning Dostoyevsky and Dazai. Fitzgerald and the mob hunt a follower while the Agency loses. After multiple conflicts, it is determined that someone is above Dostoyevsky and needs to be stopped.

Then he uses his powers to identify Kamui as ŋchi Fukuchi, the leader of the Wild Dogs. Atsushi learns that Decay of Angels is under the control of Kamui, a Sigma member and Fyodor’s ally. Ranpo Edogawa gathers the Agency and proves their innocence.

Atsushi is vanquished by the enemy, and her escape is made easier by Akutagawa’s passing. The Decay Evil Angel plot continues after Kamui is vanquished, as Bram continues to turn people into vampires and rule over humanity.

In an attempt to escape the vampires, Bram betrays Fukuchi after being abducted by a female. When Fukuzawa defeats Fukuchi and announces he wants to terminate the fight, a Hunting Dogs underling kills him.