Brotherhood Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Brotherhood, a Brazilian crime drama, started its first season in October and its second season on May 11, 2022. During the COVID lockdown, a lot of people watched it and found it entertaining.

“Brotherhood” is a Brazilian crime thriller TV show that came out on Netflix on Oct. 25, 2019. It was created as well as directed by Pedro Morelli. After the first season did well, Netflix renewed the show for a season 2 on February 22, 2021. The second season came out in May 2022, and fans have been waiting anxiously for news of a third season.

The story is set in So Paulo in the 1990s. Naruna Costa plays Cristina, an honest and dedicated lawyer who learns that her long-lost brother Edson is already in prison and runs a criminal group called the “Brotherhood.”

The police force Cristina to become an informant and tell on her brother, who she hasn’t seen in a long time. By going on a dangerous as well as life-threatening mission with the Brotherhood, she faces her most shady side and starts to doubt her ideas of what is right.

Brotherhood is about the experiences of two brothers and sisters who are on opposite ends of the legal spectrum. The story takes place in Sao Paulo in the mid-1990s, and it shows how things get more complicated when the siblings meet again after 20 years. People love the show because it has powerful scenes and action that goes deep.

“Brotherhood,” also called “Irmandade,” is indeed a Brazilian crime show from the mid-1990s that was made by Pedro Morelli. It’s about a lawyer named Cristina Ferreira who is honest and caring. She finds out that her brother Edson, who she hasn’t talked with in a long time, is in jail.

Edson is in charge of the criminal group called Brotherhood, which the police want to join. They talk Cristina into joining the group and giving information to the police.

But as Cristina learns more about the group, she starts to doubt everything she thought she knew about justice as well as the system that gives it. When it first came out again on Oct. 25, 2019, viewers liked the show a lot.

Besides having a great cast, one of the best things about the crime show is that it has a bold and realistic plot. Now that season 2 is out, fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

Brotherhood Season 3 Release Date

The second season of “Brotherhood” came out on Netflix on May 11, 2022. All six occurrences of a season came out on the same day. Each one was 45–55 minutes long.

Here are the important details you should know about season 3. The show hasn’t been picked up for another season yet. But because of the bold and delicate themes in the show, both viewers and critics have given it high marks.

People might wonder why there was such a long time between the initial two episodes of the show. The answer may be that the world was gripped by a pandemic. Brazil put in place constraints to stop the spread of the virus, which hurt the country’s film industry.

Since the show has been set as well as filmed in So Paulo, which has a lot of people, strict safety measures were needed to protect the people. But because the number of cases has gone down and the rules have changed, Netflix felt comfortable renewing the show for a second season in February 2021. Filming will start later that year.

As of now, the restrictions put in place because of the pandemic have been eased, as well as a delay throughout production is unlikely if things keep getting better. So, if the show meets all of the criteria that the streaming giant wants, a renewal could be announced by the summer of 2022. If that occurs, we think that the third season of “Brotherhood” will come out in the second half of 2023.

Brotherhood Season 3 Cast

If there is a third season of the crime show, hopefully, Naruna Costa will be home as Cristina Ferreira. In the possible third season, fans might not see most of Seu Jorge as Edson, but we hope to have him in a few flashback scenes.

Inside the possible third movie, Hermila Guedes might even play the role of Darlene. Lee Taylor (who played Ivan), Wesley Guimares (who played Marcel), Danilo Grangheia (who played Andrade), as well as Pedro Wagner (who played Carnica), are also well-known actors who could play their roles again. Any new cast members for a possible third season would be very welcome.

Brotherhood Season 3 Trailer

Brotherhood Season 3 Plot

The show’s second season ends on an exciting note. Edson has a price on his head, but he decides to face Gomes’ group anyway, even though it could get violent. Meanwhile, Cristina has reached a turning point, and she has to decide who to back.

At the beginning of the story, the former lawyer has been going through a lot of inner turmoil, so her decision is a major turning point for both her and the Brotherhood.

If there is a third episode, it will likely be about the effects of what Cristina and Edson did. Edson’s planned showdown will affect many people from all walks of life.

In the same way, Cristina’s life will take a big turn when she chooses an edge to fight for. If the show is renewed, we hope that we’ll see a stronger ’s predecessor who has finally found what she wants to do with her life.

But if Netflix orders a third season of Brotherhood, the story will still be about Cristina and Ivan trying to take the gang to greater levels. Buri will try to get away from Zica’s plan to get even. The third season may be the last one, giving all the characters a chance to say goodbye.

Cristina took over as the new leader, or, as Ivan calls her, the gang’s therapist. In the next season, we’ll find out if Cristina turns out to be just like his lawbreaker brother or if she turns into something else she’s been trying to avoid. Let’s wait and see what happens.

Cristina Ferreira is a dedicated and hard-working lawyer who lives in San Paulo in the mid-1990s. She works tirelessly for the people to bring people justice and make sure everyone is treated fairly.

Things change when she hears from a few different people that her long-lost brother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years, has some dirt on him. As a result, she finally sees her brother again when he stands in front of her as an inmate.

Edson Ferreira, her brother, is in charge of this group of criminals known as the “Brotherhood.” Since her brother is a wanted criminal head, the police also question her about where he is. They force her to tell them about the underworld and additional information about her brother.

So, Cristina is assigned as an undercover officer to find and expose her brother, which puts her in all kinds of dangerous situations. As she gradually starts to talk, understand, and get closer to her brother, she starts to question all morals and therefore disciplined rules she has been following her whole life.