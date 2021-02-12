Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end in season eight

Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco bring us the sequel to Little Nightmares, one that takes everything they loved about the first installment and adds elements that only improve the experience.

If we were asked if we would like to relive our worst nightmares, the answer, in most cases, would be unequivocal no.

However, that is where Tarsier Studios decides to retake us with Little Nightmares 2, a sequel to the incredible indie of 2017 that proposes us to survive a journey through the nightmares of two children with elements of action, stealth, and exploration through scenarios as dark as they are beautiful.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Daniel J. Goor confirmed that the finale would come with the show’s eighth season, consisting of 10 episodes.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine became one of the most popular and successful current sitcoms in recent years. The adventures of the ridiculous detective Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, had already had a cancellation by Fox (and later taken over by NBC), but now its end will be final.

The show’s creator, Daniel J. Goor, issued a statement confirming the end of the series, which will consist of only 10 episodes and will arrive at the end of 2021.

“I am very grateful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first introduced Andy to the pilot episode, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is exactly 153 episodes’, which was crazy because that was exactly the number. That Mike and I had imagined.

I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with this incredible cast and crew for eight seasons. Not only are they among the most talented people in the business, but they are also all good human beings who have grown into a family.

But most of all, I feel lucky to have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Buffs that fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but in the end, we felt like it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers.

I know some people will be disappointed that it ends so soon, but honestly, I am grateful that it lasted so long. Title of my sex tape (this deserved to be in the original language) ”.

In my personal opinion, a series should end with a high level of quality so as not to wait for fiction to begin to lose steam, with wear and tear of characters and situations. We still have 10 beautiful episodes left, and we have to enjoy them, Nine-Nine!