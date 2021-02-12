TEACH ME, HOKUSAI! – NEW ANIMATION IS CONFIRMED FOR MARCH

The official website for the original Teaches Me, Hokusai! (Oshiete Hokusai !: The Animation) by CoMix Wave Films revealed the anime’s release date.

Thus, the anime will be played on Japanese televisions in March 2021.

The information was transmitted after the publication of the Teach Me promotional trailer, Hokusai!

In the video, we can see the ending theme of the animation, “ Oshiete Hokusai! ”By POP and YMCK.

Naoto Iwakiri (Kaede Newtown), the creator of Yume wo Kanaeru Bakusho! Nihon Bijutsu Manga Oshiete Hokusai! (Huge Laughter That Grants A Wish! Japan Arts Manga Teach Me, Hokusai!) Is the project director who will have 10 10-minute episodes.

Azumi Waki (left in the image above) plays the protagonist Tenkorin Okakura . Katsuyuki Konishi (center) plays Raijin and Yūki Wakai (right) plays Kanon Kan o, Tenkorin’s rival.

Synopsis:

The story follows Tenkorin Okakura, a lazy girl from high school. While dreaming of a painter god, she wishes that her dreams can come true without practice or effort.

The god Raijin hears her wish, summons real-life historical artists, and tells Tenkorin to have these artists teach her, so she can make her dreams come true. Guided by her teachings, Tenkorin intends to become a dedicated painter with a promising future.

More about:

The manga was released online in August 2016, and its only volume was released in Japan in 2017.

