Brand New Animal: review of the new Trigger anime on Netflix

After last month 's arrival in Japan BNA – Brand New Animal, now it is the turn of the West to welcome the new work of Studio Trigger directed by Yoh Yoshinari and written by Kazuki Nakashima. Landed on Netflix on June 30, Brand New Animal is ready to catapult us into a new world, made up of anthropomorphic creatures that coexist, although in conflict, with human beings. This marked dualism told us by the studio's latest colorful animation product, we will experience it through the direct experience of a girl, our protagonist struggling with an anomalous problem that will force her to change her life.

All roads lead to Anima City

Kagemori Michiru she is a human student who will suddenly turn into a race following an accident beast-menanthropomorphic creatures capable of changing from animal to human form on command and unwilling to the pure human race. The transformation into a tanuki will cause quite a few problems to the young woman, who, after having confined herself at home for some time, will decide to run away towards Soul City, a metropolis where only beast-men live who are not afraid of being persecuted and killed by human beings.

The arrival in the city is not easy for Michiru, who will find himself in a world far from rosy and free from political and social problems. There daring escape from the native territory of the girl will culminate in the almost killing of the same by some hunters who constantly capture and kill the beastmen who try to escape from the only road that connects the two realities.

She will be rescued by a group led by a mink-type woman-beast named Marie Itami who will offer the girl a ride to Anima City in exchange for all the money in her possession to ensure safe transportation by sea.

Michiru 's arrival in the city will immediately be full of life, coinciding with the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the foundation of the city. The party, however, will not last long, as an accident will create general chaos and the girl will be involved, even if not directly.

In the meantime, he will know Ogami Shirou, a wolf-type man-beast, immediately framed as a proud supporter of the utopia created for men-beast. Following the accident, the two will find themselves interacting continuously, first diverging on some issues related to the individual's thought of the other, however, establishing an unusual bond and a particular pairing.

Two sides of the same coin

The work, composed of 12 episodes, will focus on the protagonist Michiru, struggling with the integration to Anima City, which in turn

hides an apparently invisible dark side. The rhythm with which the events will be narrated will alternate most hilarious moments dedicated to the girl's more light-hearted situations – which apparently may seem small fillers but which will make up a larger puzzle in the world of BNA – at moments marked by darker themes, always keeping the target on social dualism which distinguishes this twenty-first dystopian century.

The progressive relationship between Michiru and Shirou is very classic but i opposing characters of the two characters they always manage to create interesting and compelling situations. The exuberant Michiru tends to represent the part impulsive and sentimental while the serious Shirou will take on the role of very skilled executioner in combat and in pursuits, thanks to some powers at his disposal with great utility.

On the other hand, even the girl will prove very useful in critical situations, thanks to her particular constitution, while maintaining the hybrid features of a human and a tanuki. In fact, the action sequences are not lacking within BNA, as per Studio Trigger tradition we will have frantic sections and fights that will take folds decidedly impressive, not betraying the legacy that has now become distinctive brand of past productions.

It comes extremely natural to identify with the protagonist, thanks to the spontaneity of a high school student who tries to find a new self, forced to flee from a cruel and closed system. BNA also wants to make us reflect on this aspect, on diversity concept and how it does not exist concretely in the fantastic world of men-beast as well as in reality, where in the imagination created by Kazuki Nakashima this concept appears more markedly superficially thanks to the beast factor.

The growth path undertaken by the original couple will help the audience understand all this, thanks to a coherent maturation on both sides, which do not betray the concept behind the characters themselves. Some supporting actors will make an appearance several times during the events, where everyone will have their part, even minimal, in everything, contributing to the unfolding of events, for better or for worse, leaving its own imprint in the events narrated.

The decision not to leave any character behind is a noble choice, which will have repercussions towards the conclusion of the events, just as in the tradition of Trigger, in which each apparition will have its relevance in certain moments of the adventure. The sense of nostalgia Michiru for the old life manages to convey a certain melancholy, accompanied by some important flashbacks that retrace his passions and friendships, forced to disappear due to the unknown transformation. On the contrary, Shirou will have less space for study in the first episodes, but will later get an interesting retrospective, worthy of a protagonist.

All in all, characterization, especially of the stars of the show can be said satisfactory, even if the same cannot be said for all the supporting actors, who however will be able to be recognized for their nature. La main pair works, although they present moments of initial detachment, precisely because of the different nature of the parts, which will nevertheless be the connecting element of two subjects who could not be more different, who will learn to accept and trust each other in the vicissitudes .

One has the impression that some episodes are self-contained, although they leave more or less evident openings for the next one, each of which will deal with a different aspect of Anima City, examining every fundamental aspect for the evolution of the plot. There will be twists, where the evolution of most of the narrated events that will make up the entire Anima City arc will never be taken for granted, even if some minor situations are rather predictable, in a story made of secrets, plots and political and social interests.

A colorful and sparkling world

The new animated product of the Trigger studio is presented alive, very colorful and recognizable in style over the top, composed of respectable and characteristic animations, which find maximum expression in the fighting, these moments of maximum intensity animated with a convincing sense of contentment, enhancing the special effects on everything. The anthropomorphic design of the protagonists and supporting actors convinces especially as regards Michiru, whose nature as a high school girl is never questioned, even if in tanuki form. Shirou also maintains an evident trait as a solitary executioner and a detective committed to solving cases involving the safeguarding of the city.

The designs are roughly rough, with a quality that varies according to some scenes, even if everything is due to the style adopted by the production, which wants to anchor itself to the distinctive features of the reference animation studio.

Given also the exit period, the similarities with Beastars, even if we are faced with something conceptually different, which puts the two distinct worlds in the foreground, in which the protagonist will have to mediate, acclimatise and learn, bringing a good dose of humanity among the beastmen. The controversial city of Anima City has a classic metropolis structure, recognizable in the various districts that are shown to us several times. During the vision we will learn to know and memorize each neighborhood of interest in which the various events will take place, from the least important to the most significant. Honorable mention also for the audio, always engaging during the most frenetic and emotional parts in the most calm and reflective moments.

The Netflix adaptation in Italian finally manages to do justice to the original product, not totally disappointing expectations, with good interpretations in every occasion, even if for a more credible expressiveness of some situations we found the original Japanese dubbing in a clear advantage.