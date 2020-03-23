Brand New Animal: a light novel version of the prequel is expected

Share it:

The official Studio Trigger website, dedicated to the brand new Brand New Animal, announced that the animated series will receive a prequel novel entitled BNA Zero: Massara ni Narenai Kemono-tachi (The Animals That Can't Be Brand New).

The novel in question will hit the market on April 23rd. Meanwhile, the first six episodes of the series were previewed last Saturday on Netflix in Japanese territory. Subsequently, the anime will be available for viewing starting from April 8 on Fuji TV's "+ Ultra".

The show will also air on Kansai TV, Tokai TV, TV Nishinippon Corporation, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd., and BS Fuji.

The plot of BNA: Brand New Animal is as follows:

"In the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life like a normal human being, until one day he suddenly turned into a tanuki human. Run away and takes refuge in a special area of ​​the city called "Anima City", established 10 years ago so that human animals could live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru begins to know the worries, the lifestyle and the joys of the animal-humans. While Michiru and Shirou try to understand why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they are unexpectedly involved in a big accident ".

Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia) directed the anime at Studio Trigger, while Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagan, Kill la Kill) took care of the script.

