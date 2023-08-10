Bottom Tier Character Tomosaki Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Low-Level Character Jaku Chara Tomozaki-Kun is the main character of the television anime series Tomozaki Season 2 by Studio Project No. 9.

It is based on the book by Yuki Yuku and follows the tale of Fumiya Tomozaki, an eccentric gamer and social outcast in high school, and his quest to try to win the video game of life with the help of his female classmate Aoi Hinami.

During the Winter 2021 anime season, the first season of the popular continuing light novel series Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki by writers Yki Yaku and Fly was adapted into an anime.

The Japanese light novel series ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun, or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki,’ was written by Yki Yaku and drawn by Fly, and it served as the inspiration for the slice-of-life romantic anime series.

Bottom Tier Character Tomosaki Season 2 Release Date

This show’s first season, which aired in the winter months, earned a lot of positive reviews. Due to this, the sequel may open in cinemas concurrently with the original.

Therefore, Season 2 of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki might debut in the first quarter of 2022 if the program is renewed in the next months.

Before deciding if they want to renew a program, the producers must weigh a number of factors. They are very concerned with how the public and criticism see them.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki’s quickness was impressive to them both. They complimented it for providing a novel approach to dealing with problems including anxiety, loneliness, and unhappiness. On the MAP scale, the score was a flawless 7.23.

Another important factor is the program’s popularity. Even before the anime appeared, this song was well-liked. When it first aired, its fame shot through the roof.

Nearly 81,000 people are now MyAnimeList subscribers, ranking the site 819th overall. The advantage Tomozaki has over the other characters during Season 2 is undeniable.

Bottom Tier Character Tomosaki Season 2 Cast

Fumiya Tomozaki, played by Gen Sato Cast as Aoi Hinami, Hisako Kanemoto Starring Ikumi Hasegawa as the title character, Manami Nanami starring Ai Kayano as Fka Kikuchi and Ryko Maekawa as Hanabi Natsu bayashi Yuzu Izumi (Nene Hieda)Playing the role of Takahiro Mizusawa, Nobunaga Shimazaki Nakamura Shuntar Mizuno (Nobuhiko Okamoto) and Takei Shinsuke Yanagi (Fumihiko Shimo) are in charge of directing and writing the anime, respectively. Both the character designs and the music will be handled by Akane Yano and Hiromi Mizutani.

Bottom Tier Character Tomosaki Season 2 Trailer

Bottom Tier Character Tomosaki Season 2 Plot

In the season 1 finale, Fumiya seems to return to his reclusive habits after confronting Aoi. His sister notices it and chastises him for it.

He tells Fuuka on their date that he has been training with a social skills coach to improve his ability to interact with others.

He learns after speaking with Aoi that he must find a balance between his actual self and the completely different individual he has become.

He and Aoi eventually make up, and she agrees to keep training them while giving him the freedom to refuse whatever he doesn’t want to do. She then advises him to begin working part-time.

Following the events during Season 1, Takahiro’s employer hires Fumiya to work there. After the summer vacation, Sekimoto High School students could resume to class in Season 2.

Fumiya will continue to hone his interpersonal and communication skills while keeping his own individuality, maybe under Aoi’s direction. The last episode introduces Narita, Fumiya’s boss at work.

Season 2 could focus on their love. There’s a chance that Fumiya and Fuuka remains together.

It’s conceivable that Aoi may give him tasks to do to help other pupils like Erika and Hanabi.

