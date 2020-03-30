Boruto's soul worries with Shojoji's terrifying technique

Share it:

A few episodes ended the first phase of the Bandit Mujina arc, inspired only in part by the contents of the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. But now in the anime the real narrative arc is drawn from the one narrated by Ukyo Kodachi, dedicated mostly to the young Tento and to Shojoji, head of the bandit group.

Now that the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced Shojoji, we can also observe the techniques that made this bandit lethal. Shojoji hid in the corpse of Yamaoka, Tento's butler, thanks to his deadly cadaveric clone technique. To use it, it is necessary to devour the living brain of who you want to impersonate and, in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shojoji does not hesitate to implement it in front of the spectators.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, one of the scenes from the episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations lays the foundation for the activation of the technique. Shojoji, in a disgusting gesture that sees him open his mouth wide as much as I can, tries to eat Tento's brain, surrounding the boy's head with his jaws wide and flooding him with saliva.

In episode 150 of Boruto, Tento is taken hostage by the group of bandits, but the protagonist seems to arrive in time to save the daimyo's son.