Boruto: the protagonist will learn the Purple Electricity of Kakashi?

After the bitter disappointment for the clear defeat against Victor and Deepa of the Kara Organization, Boruto and Sarada decide to train intensely to look for a next rematch. In the promo of the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we can observe the return of the master Kakashi.

While Mitsuki’s conditions are still worrying, Boruto and Sarada decide to continue their training, turning to Kakashi and Sasuke respectively. As leaked from the previews of the next four episodes of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, this training session will lead both ninjas to perform a notable leap forward.

Known as “The Copying Ninja”, thanks to the Sharingan Kakashi Hatake was able to learn numerous ninjutsu. Specialized in electrical art, and in particular in Chidori (Mille Falchi in the Italian localization), the Sesto Hokage intends to teach one of his most powerful moves a Boruto.

In a screenshot of episode 168 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, published online by Twitter user @ Abdul_S17, Kakashi shows Boruto the Purple Electricity, technique with which the former Hokage replaced the Chidori. Naruto’s son is already able to use Rasengan and with this new move available he could easily face the Kara Organization. Meanwhile, helped by her father Sarada, she is specializing in the key technique of the Uchiha Clan. Soon, in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations we will see a perfected Sharingan.