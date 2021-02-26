Boruto: the new villain as Arya Stark. Let’s find out why

The Kara Organization has become one of the biggest threats in Naruto, and we will probably see some more good ones. If you’ve read the manga, you know how hard this group has become. There’s a new leader now, and he has one thing in common with Arya Stark.

After all, enemies always manage to find a way to be reborn from the ashes, perhaps this they learned from Arya Stark.

If you have read chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, you know what we are talking about! The chapter ended with our heroes returning to the village, but not in great shape. Naruto in fact lost Kurama and Sasuke’s Rinnegan was destroyed. The chapter closes with a close-up of the next villain. The character, who also debuted in the anime, has become the main enemy of the series. In fact, before Isshiki’s death, Otsutsuki passed the baton to Code.

Now Code has a list of people to do outside, and started listing them, a bit like Arya Stark does in Game of Thrones. Code’s list is shorter than Arya’s. The people that Code wants to eliminate are Kawaki, Amado, Sasuke, Naruto and Boruto.

Meanwhile, after revealing the true goal of the Otsutsuki clan, a serious threat looms over Boruto and his father.