Boruto reaffirms who is the most important Hokage for Naruto

Warning! The following in The Truth News contains contains spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 193, “Coexistence”, now airing on Crunchyroll. Fans can now enjoy the Arco de Kawaki in the anime.

The role of Hokage was a big problem in the Naruto series, as it was the main ambition of the main character. All the children of Konoha believe that this was what the best soldiers had to aspire to: the highest mark of prestige, respect and honor.

Of course, as he got older, Naruto understood that the title didn’t come with the glitz and glamor he thought it would have as a kid, but that didn’t stop him. Instead, he saw it as the best way to achieve a true change for all shinobi nations.

Now, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 193, after meeting so many of these past leaders of the Hidden Leaf, Naruto reveals who is the most important in his life as the current Hokage.

The Hokages in the Boruto anime

Naruto is lucky to have met them all, thanks to Hashirama and Tobirama, the Senju brothers and the first two Hokages resurrected in the Kaguya War. During this, he gained a feeling of affection from the first and learned to put aside the hateful forms of the second, as they acted as a kind of yin and yang.

However, Naruto was already on this path, and although Tsunade Senju y Kakashi Hatake They helped prepare him to take on the role as he grew into a young adult, even they, like Hokages, weren’t as influential as they could have been.

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth and his father, could be considered crucial, but he died when Naruto was born. When he was also resurrected for the Kaguya War, it helped Naruto improve in battle, but it was nothing that changed his life. Naruto was already a good person – he just got better when all these paths crossed.

But when it comes to the Tercer Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobiwell that’s a totally different story. He’s the one in charge when the Naruto series began, and as Naruto tells Shikamaru today, this leader saved him in more ways than we could ever imagine.

Naturo adopts Kawaki to guide him on the right path

The conversation occurs when Shikamaru reiterates that they should help Kawaki as they still don’t understand his powers. However, Naruto makes it clear that he has to be free because that’s what Hiruzen did for him before giving his life for the village against Orochimaru.

It is the only way for society to accept Kawaki. It will also help the teenager break down his own walls, which is something Naruto can relate to. After all, when Naruto’s parents sealed the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox, KuramaIn it, the leader chose not to hide it.

Instead, Hiruzen made him part of the village and cared for him like a grandson. And although Naruto was an outcast at the beginning of the serie shonen, people were finally drawn to him. Now, she wants to return that kindness by adopting Kawaki, understanding what it is like to have no parents.

Naruto knows that the gifts Hiruzen gave him (love, compassion and empathy) must be passed on. They made him a better soldier but, more importantly, a better human, which is what he wants for Kawaki and all of his citizens. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations by Masashi Kishimoto it also continues in the manga.

