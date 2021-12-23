December Global Holidays Instagram

Christmas Day:

Christmas is a Christian holiday celebrated on December 25th. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians celebrate Christmas by attending church services and exchanging gifts. Many people also decorate their homes with Christmas trees and lights.

New Year’s Eve:

New Year’s Eve is a secular holiday celebrated worldwide on December 31st. It marks the end of one year and the beginning of another. People typically celebrate New Year’s Eve by attending parties, watching fireworks, and drinking champagne.

Hanukkah:

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday celebrated from December 2nd to December 10th. It commemorates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Syrian Greeks recaptured it. Hanukkah is celebrated by lighting candles on a menorah, eating fried foods, and giving gifts.

Kwanzaa:

Kwanzaa is a secular holiday celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. It celebrates African heritage and culture. Kwanzaa is celebrated by lighting candles on a kinara, eating traditional foods, and exchanging gifts.

Ramadan:

Ramadan is a Muslim holiday celebrated from May 5th to June 4th. It commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad. Ramadan is marked by fasting, praying, and reading the Quran during the day.

At the end of Ramadan, large feasts are held.

Diwali:

Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrated from October 19th to November 1st. It is also known as the Festival of Lights and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Diwali is celebrated by enjoying fireworks, decorating homes, and exchanging gifts.

