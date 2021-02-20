Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 55: what is Amado really hiding?

Chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations left countless readers with bated breath due to the consequences of Baryon Mode which robbed the story of one of the most beloved characters within Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece. But what are the bills to pay for the victory?

Fans reacted with amazement to the death of Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox who accompanied Naruto throughout his life, from childhood to the role of Hokage. The injuries were innumerable for the protagonists, even for the same Sasuke who has been deprived of his Rinnegan. Unfortunately, the battle does not seem to be over yet as Isshiki handed over the Ohtsutsuki legacy to Code who welcomed it with open arms.

Someone who seems to be dissatisfied with the matter is loved who, remaining in Konoha under the direct control of Shikamaru, was particularly perplexed about what happened. His thoughts were only interrupted by the battlefield updates that confirmed Isshiki’s defeat. Upon confirmation of Kawaki’s survival, however, Amado reacts with a false relief reaction and a streak of sweat on his forehead. That the former Kara researcher has deliberately hidden some precious details from the protagonists?

We just have to wait for the next chapters to know what he will say to Naruto and Sasuke upon their return. In your opinion, however, what is Amado hiding? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.