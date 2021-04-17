Boruto chapter 57 spoilers, release date and where to read

That he manga sequel to Naruto keep bringing heavily armed villains was a big deal. But, with the sudden appearance of Code, all the villains look like pawns. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will release its chapter 57 soon and while the raw scans are yet to come out, in The Truth News we have some spoilers.

The new manga of Masashi Kishimoto, Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto has developed through its different phases and has broken its clichés. After some tragic deaths and happy moments, the shonen series is finally at its adrenaline rush again.

For anyone in the know on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, many thought Isshiki would be the ultimate boss. While the fight between Konoha and Isshiki was impressive, it seems that what lies ahead is a much bigger threat. This new threat is Code!

What to expect from Boruto chapter 57?

The Chapter 57 from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be titled ‘Ada’. The cover of the manga will also feature Ada. Chapter 57 won’t contain massive fights, but once again, this one will focus on building the stage for what’s to come in the future.

When Amado and Naruto are discussing Boruto’s situation, Amado offers you some tablets that were used to suppress Byakugan. Amado thinks that these will act as a repression towards the Otsutsuki within Boruto.

However, these drugs have some major side effects ranging from partial blindness to death. What’s worse is that Boruto might need to take these medications regularly. A conversation will start between Beloved and Naruto as they seek closure.

Chapter 57 of the manga will mainly follow the events after Code’s meeting with Ada. More light will be shed on Ada’s abilities. She has clairvoyance, which means that she can investigate anything that happens in the world. Everything that happened in the past, just before she was born, you can see as a memory.

Also, Ada has superior abilities that come from her Senrigan. You can attract men and women and enslave them for your benefit. He even manages to freeze Code when he tries to attack her. Ada also feels hatred for Beloved, since she blames him for his inability to experience normal love and passionate.

Code is going to confront Ada with regarding the limiters on your body. Ada tells him that even she can’t do it. Removing its limiters requires Amado’s biometrics. That is, they will need to access Beloved’s voice command and a scan of his iris. Due to the complexity of the hidden mechanical eye, no jutsu would do either.

Release date and where to read Boruto 57

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 57 Will Be Released On April 20, 2021. The chapter will be available to read at Viz Media and the Manga Plus app from Shueisha. The next chapter will lay better foundations for an absolutely epic outbreak of war.

However, before Code attacks, Konoha could be facing Ada. As for Amado, his true intentions remain hidden. Needless to say, he would not betray Konoha. Under the given circumstances, it seems highly unlikely that he would stab Konoha in the back.

Boruto Chapter 56 Summary

Chapter 56 provides a lot of information about the Code. In the end, his ruthless power was also shown. After Isshiki’s death, he vowed revenge on Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Amado. Hiding mostly in the shadows for most of the previous manga, Code makes a sudden entrance as a villain.

A brief memory of Kawaki and Amado tells us that Code was created by Amado like many other androids. Jigen ordered all the other Androids to be killed., but he didn’t harm Code for his loyalty. However, Jigen placed limiters on Code so that it would keep killing everyone.

It is noteworthy that Code has so far been a enemy of great power with the limiters activated. The chapter shows Code gathering more information about him. Code could be portrayed as a villain, but there have been hints that his value is more than that.

Kawaki points out that Boruto can make Code his container and thus solve his karma problem. But, Boruto has his morale at stake if he agrees with the decision. There has been no confirmation on progress regarding this plot twist.

At the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 56, Code meets Ada, an android created by Amado who knows everything. On the other hand, we remind you that the anime is adapting the Kawaki arc and you can see the new episodes in Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!