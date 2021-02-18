Boruto 55: total twist, the consequences of Baryon Mode

Baryon Mode is like the sun, a power with few equals and the consequences of which can be astronomical in scope. The new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in fact, he revealed what happened to the protagonist after having exceeded the use of his powers in a total twist.

While the first spoilers of chapter 55 have finally begun to surface on the net, the internet mourns the death of one of the most appreciated characters in the work. Kurama had predicted to Naruto that Baryon Mode would bring with it serious consequences, however many expected a different outcome.

In the tables that you can admire at the bottom of the news, in fact, we notice that the Nine-Tails Fox talks with the protagonist. Kurama reveals to his friend that he lied to him and that Baryon Mode does not kill those who use it, Bijuu himself thinks. With a tear-jerking board, the companion who has accompanied Naruto all this time leaves the scene wishing him to live a happy life. At the end Masashi Kishimoto he has kept the promise given to his readers and the damage reserved for the protagonist is of immense proportions since it deprives him of a large part of his strength.

