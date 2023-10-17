Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Bob Hearts Abishola, a popular CBS comedy that has been airing for quite some time, has just been renewed for a fifth season. Among the declining number of multi-camera sitcoms on network television, the show has consistently fared well. Fans could finally breathe easy in January 2023 when the show was renewed for a fifth season.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5

Premiering on CBS on May 22, the season one finale had Abishola waiting impatiently for a response to her application to Johns Hopkins Medical School, which was both stressful for Bob and led to visits from his deceased father. Due to the cliffhanger nature of the series conclusion, season 5 is crucial for answering viewers’ questions and showing how the couple’s narrative progresses.

After the events of the season four finale, viewers of Bob Hearts Abishola may be left wondering whether and when they will be able to see the show again. To learn more, keep reading!

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Release Date

There are two reasons why CBS won’t be airing season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola in 2023. Both the writers’ strike (which began on May 2, 2023) and the actors’ strike (which began on July 14, 2023) fall under this category. Because of the strike by both unions, no scripts are being produced, and thus, no movies are being made. The result is that the premiere of the fifth season of the comedy has been pushed back.

Bob Hearts Abishola Story

Bob Wheeler, his widowed mother Dottie, and his younger siblings Christina and Douglas run a prosperous and fiercely competitive sock business in Detroit. After a small heart attack brought on by work stress puts Bob in Woodward Memorial Hospital, he is quickly taken with Abishola Adebambo, his industrious and compassionate Nigerian nurse. Bob falls for Abishola despite their obvious differences and is determined to win her over.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Cast

After learning that the show would be returning for a fifth season, casting cuts were made. Eleven of the show’s original thirteen regulars will now only appear in the show on a limited basis. A large ensemble cast is typical for comedies, but thus far only Billy Gardell’s and Folake Olowofoyeku’s roles have been confirmed as series regulars. The following actors are confirmed to return for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5:

Billy Gardell as Robert “Bob” Wheeler,

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Wheeler

Christine Ebersole as Dorothy “Dottie” Wheeler

Matt Jones as Douglas Wheeler

Maribeth Monroe as Christina Wheeler

Shola Adewusi as Oluwatoyin “Olu” Ifedayo Olatunji

Barry Shabaka Henley as Babatunde “Tunde” Olatunji

Travis Wolfe Jr. as Dele Babatunde Adebambo

Vernee Watson-Johnson as Gloria Tyler

Gina Yashere as Kemi

Bayo Akinfemi as Goodwin Aderibigbe Olayiwola

Anthony Okungbowa as Kofoworola “Kofo” Omogoriola Olanipekun

Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa Adebisi Odegbami

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Plot

The fourth season finale was the culmination of a story arc that would have far-reaching effects on Abishola’s life. The stars aligned when she received an acceptance letter to the prestigious Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. The words written on that sheet of paper heralded the beginning of a new era, a turning point in Abishola’s development. Bob and Abishola were both taken aback by the startling news, yet they stood together in their shock.

However, the reality of their location quickly dampened their excitement. Their hometown of Detroit was located almost 700 miles from the prestigious college in Baltimore. The choice they made would shape their future in ways they couldn’t yet imagine. The wind carried Bob’s reassuring words, a vow to endure whatever the road ahead would throw at them. The final moments portrayed a sense of solidarity, an unbreakable kinship.

The crowd is on the brink of insatiable curiosity. The lights come back up, and excitement and impatience mix on the audience’s faces. Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola is almost here, and it promises to bring back everyone’s favorite adorable couple, who are currently entangled in the delicious comedy of their love story.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Trailer

There has been no publication of the Season 5 Bob Hearts Abishola trailer.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 Episodes

Bob Hearts Abishola premiered with 20 episodes in its first season and was so successful that the show was renewed for a second season with only 18 episodes. The subsequent third and fourth seasons also each consisted of 22 episodes. For season 5, CBS has reportedly ordered 13 new episodes, as reported by Deadline. This could indicate that the series will conclude after Season 5.

Even though short-season orders are usual in today’s television landscape, it’s still a big change from the previous seasons to just purchase 13 episodes.

Bob Hearts Abishola Rating

The show quickly gained popularity after its 2019 debut. Critics and viewers alike praised the show’s fantastic tale and surprising romance journey, earning it a 67% average audience score and 57% on Rotten Tomato’s Tomatometer. The show’s incredible 6.9 rating on IMDb shows how much its fans appreciate it.

Where to watch Bob Hearts Abishola?

Do you fancy tuning into this adorably amusing and warm comedy series? Then go no further than Spectrum TV, where you can catch up on every episode from every season. It’s also accessible via Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel for Roku devices.

Conclusion

Bob Hearts Abishola is a smash hit among TV comedies. Fans of the show appreciate the charming plot and the lively personalities of the main characters. Great news for devotees: Season 5 has been ordered and will premiere in 2024.