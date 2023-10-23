The Iron Claw: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

The Iron Claw, a wrestling drama set to be released in 2023, will star Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The film, written and directed by Sean Durkin, is another compelling entry from A24.

After winning its first Best Picture Oscar for Everything Everywhere, All at Once, A24 has released several successful films in 2023, including Beau Is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, and Talk to Me, with others such as Priscilla and The Zone of Interest still to come. The whole thing you need to understand about The Iron Claw, which seems to be another fascinating title, is provided below.

The Iron Claw Release Date

In July 2023, A24 revealed to Variety that “The Iron Claw” will be in theaters in the fourth quarter of that year. The precise date of its release is slated for December 22, 2023. That puts it on the main cinema release schedule between “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” out on December 20th, and “The Color Purple,” out on Christmas Day. The release of “The Iron Claw” will not be restricted, but rather global; this implies that everyone all over the globe will be able to watch it on the same day. With a release date within the awards season, the picture has a good shot of being recognized by the Academy.

The current scheduled release date for The Iron Claw in theaters is December 22, 2023. As a result, audiences may anticipate the movie’s streaming platform debut in February or March of 2024. Given that it often takes A24 movies two to three months after their theatrical debut to make it to streaming services, we can probably expect it sometime in February or March of 2024.

The Iron Claw Cast

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

The Iron Claw Plot

According to the official synopsis given by A24, “The Iron Claw” will tell “the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.” Their father and coach cast a long shadow over their lives as they go through sorrow and victory in pursuit of sports glory on the grandest platform.

It’s safe to assume that the film will not gloss over the brothers’ challenging and emotionally fraught lives, while simultaneously highlighting the family’s professional and personal achievements. During the David Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions in May 1984, Kerry defeated Ric Flair to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

There’s no telling how far back in the family’s history we’ll go, but early indications are that we’ll follow the Von Erichs from Fritz’s days as a professional wrestler to Kevin’s life when he retired to Hawaii.

The Iron Claw Creators

Sean Durkin wrote the script and directed The Iron Claw. He has directed and written for films such as Elizabeth Olsen’s 2011 psychological thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene and Jude Law and Carrie Coon’s upcoming 2020 family drama The Nest. A24, the same company responsible for such critically acclaimed films as Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, Lady Bird, The Whale, Ex Machina, and The Witch, produced and released The Iron Claw.

Tessa Ross (Room), Derrin Schlesinger (Babylon), Juliette Howell (The Wonder), and Angus Lamont (The Girl with All the Gifts) are among the film’s producers.

The Iron Claw Trailer

This first look at The Iron Claw clip is reminiscent of the 1980s. Beyond the ’80s haircuts and rock songs, however, this film seems to be an emotional family drama with some of today’s most promising young performers. Here’s where you can see the trailer for Iron Claw:

Is The Iron Claw based on a true story?

As was said up top, “The Iron Claw” is based on the true story of the Von Erich family, who became Southern wrestling royalty. While there seems to be a strong commitment to historical accuracy and character appearance in the picture, there also appear to be numerous inconsistencies.

So far, the film’s most intriguing departure from historical fact is the apparent absence of Chris, the youngest Von Erich kid, whose short ring career was limited by asthma. At this stage, it is unclear if Chris will play a significant part in the plot or whether he has been completely written out. The daughters of Kerry and Kevin Von Erich, Hollie and Lacey, and their respective sisters are also not yet represented.

Kevin Von Erich told the Dallas Observer that he is hoping the movie will correct at least one misconception. If you believe everything you see on YouTube, you’re missing out on some real gems. The commenting wrestlers scarcely knew me, but they insinuated that we were consistently high or abnormal. That just isn’t the case. He’s also rooting for the film to redeem Fritz’s reputation, which has been tarnished as that of an overbearing parent and a greedy promoter who put too much pressure on his kids to succeed.