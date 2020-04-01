Bleach: How much has character design changed over time?

Share it:

Very often, the long-lived series are forced to face various changes in the process. Souls like ONE PIECE, Naruto and Bleachin fact, they have undergone many changes to the character design, choices mainly dictated by the need to accompany the characters in their growth.

It should also be clarified in the case of Bleach that often these differences are not solely attributable to Masashi Kudo's design choices, but sometimes depend on the hand of the animator. Anyway, even the manga of the same name Tite Kubo has faced similar changes in the appearance of the characters, in an attempt to make the growth of the protagonists physically evident.

In this regard, a fan tried to identify every time he did Bleach's character style has changed throughout the anime, revealing the many differences that distinguish their design. The scheme in question, attached at the bottom of the news, therefore allows us to admire the numerous changes made during the making of the television series.

With the announcement of the new season of the anime, in any case, it is strictly probable that the work will opt for yet another change, although it has not been confirmed whether the historic team at Studio Pierrot will take part in the project again. And you, on the other hand, which style of the TV series do you like most? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.