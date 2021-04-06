The next iPhone SE will be released in 2022 with 5G and the same 4.7-inch screen, according to an analyst

El analista Ross Young has commented Some details of what the next generation of the iPhone SE may be, currently based on the design of the iPhone 8 and the power of the A13 chip of the iPhone 11. Apparently, Apple would have planned to renew that iPhone again in 2022.

That renovation would retain its current 4.7-inch LCD screen, along with its design and Touch ID button; but yes that I would add a 5G modem compatible with Sub-6 Ghz mode of the band so that it reaches the maximum speeds of mobile data. Perhaps the intention is to sell it as the cheapest 5G mobile on the market.





Another new model in 2023 with a bigger screen and without ‘notch’

The source, reflected by MacRumors, also comments that we could see an additional model of the iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch screen in 2023. In this case the iPhone would not have a notch, if not a smaller “hole” for the front camera.

That could mean that iPhone SE would not have Face ID, so perhaps it is a terminal in which a sensor Touch ID under the screen it would make all the sense in the world. They are mobiles of which very little is still known, so we will have to wait for future rumors to better define them.