Bleach creator also lost his mind over Animal Crossing

Recently, the Japanese publishing market has been shaken by news that has made Tite Kubo's fans jump, the return of Bleach animated version and the serialization of the spin-off Burn The Witch.

The mangaka commented on his return to the industry through statements made to the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, in which he made mention of the new Nintendo title that is entertaining gamers in this quarantine period, Animal Crossing New Horizons:

"I think it will be interesting, and overall a good job (referring to Burn The Witch). By the way, I have completed the writing of the script. As you read the series, I will be playing Animal Crossing, and I don't see looking forward to doing it with everyone. "

Burn The Witch serialization will not have the same editorial ambition as Bleach, will be a short series – as stated by the author himself – that will plausibly consist of a handful of volumes. It is, perhaps, a choice carefully weighed by Tite Kubo, who during his work with Bleach had many problems to support the wild weekly rhythms imposed by Shonen Jump.

The chapters of Burn The Witch will be available, like the rest of Jump's weekly series – on the site and the application of MangaPlus, now a consolidated reality in the magazine's economy.

As for Bleach, however, the anime will return to the hands of Studio Pierrot with the adaptation of the last narrative arc, the Millennial War. Leaving Bleach aside, you will certainly be waiting for many, what expectations do you have for Burn The Witch? Tell us yours below.

Meanwhile, the teaser trailer of the animated adaptation of Burn The Witch is available.