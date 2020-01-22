Black Widow: They filter the possible scenes of the credits and reveal an important script twist in the UCM

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

*TOTendency The following article may contain possible spoilers of Black Widow, the next UCM movie and which will open Phase 4. Do not read on if you prefer to get to the premiere from scratch. Anyway, at the moment it is not official information.

Leaks continue to come from Black Widow, the solo film of the character of Scarlett Johansson that will be released on April 30, 2020. Today, with a leak that not only reaffirms the previous ones, but also reveals what could be the first major twist of script of Phase 4 of the UCM.

To be more specific, we are talking about the filtering of scenes from the credits of the film, which a 4chan user (us via BGR) has published on the network. And although some fans have been theorizing about the identity of Taskmaster in recent days and with reference to previous leaks, we can say that what these scenes reveal is very different.

According to one of them, Yelena and Taskmaster were working together with Thaddeus Ross from the start. On the other hand, the final post-credit scene, according to the leak, does Natasha justice after Endgame. With Hawkeye in front of his grave, paying homage to his former companion.

Returning to the first scene, it could be the most important for the future of UCM. Basically because they show Yelena Belova and Taskmaster meeting with Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross to deliver the Foxcharge. That is, a document that contains information about the Black Widow organization.

What does that mean? Basically, it suggests that Ross is looking to build a team of highly gifted individuals. And not only that, but he is looking for a team that can operate in the shadows without having to register with any authority. Indeed, it would be the way to introduce the Thunderbolts into the UCM. A team of superheroes made up of former redeemed villains.

Source: BGR