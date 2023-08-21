I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream is a Paramount-produced music TV miniseries. A captivating three-part documentary series called I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream immerses viewers in the turbulent 1980s glam metal period.

It will explore the intriguing individuals, music, and culture that made this era so exceptional.

This series, which is slated to air on Paramount around July 18, 2023, will focus on the intriguing people, music, and culture that helped to make this time period so memorable.

In the extremely competitive world of ’80s metal, five people boldly followed their aspirations, and the docuseries follows their adventures.

It explores both the significant struggles endured on a personal and societal level as well as the exciting moments of celebrity and accomplishment.

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 Release Date

On July 18, 2023, Paramount will debut the first season of I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream. It won’t be accessible anyplace else outside this platform, which is terrible news as well.

Therefore, because it has already established itself on the existing platform, you shouldn’t wait too long before watching it since someone else could spoil the enjoyment by revealing some series bloopers.

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 Cast

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 cast members all play real-life people since the show is filmed in a documentary-style. Craig A., Janet Gardner, Vicky Hamilton, Dave Sabo, Kip Winger, Jonathan Daniel Horowitz, Taime Downe, Marti Frederiksen, Lonn Friend, Wayne Isham, Riki Rachtman, Dee Snider, Katherine Turman, and Craig A. make up the cast.

Williams would be speaking about their own experiences. The series is edited by Brian Goetz, directed by Tyler Measom, and produced by Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer, Allison Borreli, Chad Gervich, and John Greenberg. It will also have score credits from Johanna Cranitch, which is unique among television programs.

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 Trailer

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream Season 1 Plot

