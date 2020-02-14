General News

 Black Panther 2 would begin shooting in spring 2021 in Australia

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Black Panther (2018)

The sequel to "Black Panther" It is scheduled for a potential premiere in 2022, so we are already talking about when the production of the film could begin.

Marvel Studios feels comfortable working in Australia, and therefore, the Wakanda King movie could also be made there. The movies “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Y “Thor: Love and Thunder” They plan to start shooting in 2020 in Australia, and the sequel "Black Panther" the spring of 2021 would start, between March and June, in the area occupying the place that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will leave once it is finished.

In the past, it was already commented that it was unlikely to start shooting in this 2020, and it was also said that they would record scenes in the United States, as will happen with Shang-Chi and Thor's movie.

As we know, the Marvel Studios series on Disney + are being recorded primarily Atlanta, while the two films of this 2020, “Black Widow” Y "Eternal" Pinewood studios in the United Kingdom were mainly filmed.

Via information | MCU Cosmic

