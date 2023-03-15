Black Clover Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

With 170 episodes in less than four years, the hit journey anime “Black Clover” has been full of magical adventures almost nonstop. The six weeks or more since the creators put a pause just on action had also felt like ages.

Fans are on the edge of their seats because the last episode of Season 4 said a “important announcement” was coming soon. What can we say about Season 5? When will we be able to look at it?

Based on the a manga book series and drawn by Yki Tabata, the show hit TV screens in 2017. Most of the time, the champions of our favourite anime have special skills or magical powers, but “Black Clover” is different in this way, as its fans know.

Asta, the main character, is born without magic in a world where witchcraft and wizardry are normal. Together with his childhood friend Yuno, who is a strong wind magician, he fights thru the show’s fantasy land in order to become Wizard King, even though it seems impossible.

The series made it into Crunchyroll’s list of the top 100 best manga of the 2010s because of how interesting the story of the underdog was.

This is good news for the future of the show, even though there hasn’t been any official confirmation of the a fifth season yet. But there will be more “Black Clover” content in the future, though it will look a little different. More on that later.

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date

Season of the show started on October 3, 2017, and ended on September 25, 2018, with a total of 51 episodes.

The show also had 51 episodes in its second season. The first episode aired on October 2, 2018, and the last one on September 24, 2019.

The last episode of the show’s third season aired on October 1, 2019, and the last episode of the whole season aired on December 1, 2020.

We were disappointed that there were only 16 episodes in the show’s fourth season, which started on December 8, 2020, and ended on March 30, 2021.

This show is a fan favourite because it has an impressive 8.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Now, when we talk about show’s fifth season, we don’t know if it will be renewed or not.

Even though it’s possible we won’t get a fifth season of the show, As for the claim that the fourth season would be the last, it was made in 2021 and published on March 30, 2021. We are still hoping for the best, though.

If season 5 of the show comes out after all, we can expect Asta and Yuno to have more adventures.

When the Knights met the dark triad, who wanted to bring the prince of darkness into the world, the last season was full of tension and mystery.

We think that season 5 will tell us more about the chord and how the Knights were able to keep their world safe.

Black Clover Season 5 Cast

The series’ main characters as well as voice actors are:

Asta who is voiced by Shun Horie (OVA), Gakuto Kajiwara (Japanese), and Dallas Reid (English), who is a young orphan born without any magical powers but tries to focus on his physical strength instead and works hard to become the next Wizard King

Yuno is voiced by Soma Saito (OVA), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese), and Micah Solusod (English), who is also an orphan raised in the same orphanage as Asta, he is a magical prodigy with immense magical powers and wishes to become the next Wizard King just like Asta

Noella Silva is voiced by Kana Yuki (Japenese) and Jill Harris (English), who joins the Black Bulls squad along with Asta

Liebe is voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese) and Bryce Papenbrook (English), who is the devil who resides within the grimoire of five-leaf and is currently in the possession of Asta

Black Clover Season 5 Trailer

At the present time, there’s no trailer for the fifth season of Black Clover. But make certain that you return to our page often because we will keep you up to date on any new knowledge about the next Episode.

But if it is available, you are going to see it on our page. You could watch the Black Clover’s trailer.

Black Clover Season 5 Plot

In the series, Asta, a young orphan, is the main character. Asta was left at an orphanage where she grew up with another child named Yuno.

They inhabit a universe in which everybody is born with either a magical power or the ability to utilize their spirit inside the shape of magical power.

Asta, on the other hand, couldn’t use magic, so he always concentrated on his physical strength. On the opposing hand, Yuno is a mystical prodigy who was born with powerful magical abilities and the ability to control air magic.

Both of the orphans want to become the upcoming Wizard King, who is the second most powerful person in Clover Kingdom after the king. As they both try to become the next wizard king, they start to compete with each other in a friendly way.

Yuno gets an iconic four-leaf grimoire that was once owned by the first wizard king of the kingdom. It’s a beautiful piece that only the best magicians get to read.

Asta also gets a mysterious 5-leaf grimoire with strange swords and a bodyless member of a devil race who uses rare anti-magic. After a while, Asta and Yuno both join a group of magic knights to reach their goal.

Asta and Noella Silva join the group led by Yami Sukehiro called the Black Bulls. Yuno, on the other hand, joins the group called the Golden Dawn.

The whole show is about the different things that happen to both boys while they are in their respective squads.

The Knights meet a group of extremists called the Eye of the Midnight Sun. The devil is in charge of the group’s leadership.

Republic World says that the biggest fight to come could be between the devils as well as the living world, which seemed inevitable when Asta opened the barrier at the end of season 4.

One thing is certain: the heroes’ quest to become the Wizard King, which is their shared dream, will go on. The Clover Kingdom still needs to be protected in many magical ways.