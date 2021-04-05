Black Clover 289: Release date, spoilers, and where to read the manga

After reading chapter 288 of Black Clover, fans are now excited for chapter 289. Following the release of the shonen series created by Yuki Tabata, the series gradually increases its popularity not only in Japan but also around the world.

In today’s article at The Truth News, we will talk about him Chapter 289 by Black Clover. So if you are a regular viewer or fan of this manga, stay with us until the end of this article. After reading it in full, you will get a lot of information about this next chapter.

When and what time does Black Clover 289 premiere?

Black Clover Chapter 289 will be released on Sunday April 11 2021. This date is now officially confirmed, so you don’t have to worry now. The information was released on the official Shonen Jump site and it was also revealed that the new chapter will premiere at 11 a.m.

Spoilers de Black Clover: Capítulo 289

If we want to guess what can happen in this episode, we have to look at the previous one. In chapter 288 we get to know that, You now only have 4 minutes in hand for her mode of bonding with Liebe. And now the most important question arises: will it survive its battle against Lilith and Naamah.

We can probably get this answer in this chapter of Black Clover. In addition to this, we already experienced first-class combat in all the previous chapters. So this will not be an exception to this either.

In this chapter 288, we can also see Asta, who is using his destroying sword to defeat the high ranking twin demons. In short, Black Clover 289 will also be very interesting and can provide full entertainment to its fans and viewers.

Asta y Liebe versus Naamah y Lilith (Black Clover 288) Foto: Shueisha

Where to read Black Clover manga online?

Black Clover fans can read the manga for free and legally (last 3 chapters) on the MANGA Plus app from Shueisha, VIZ Media, or Shonen Jump. Similarly, you can see the anime on the official site of Crunchyroll.

