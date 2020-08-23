Share it:

The DC FanDome gave us so many surprises today: the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the first trailer for The Batman, we were told who will be who in The Suicide Squad … And now, finally, we have a logo for Black Adam, the movie with The Rock, is also a teaser and the first concept art with a lot of JSA!

So far of Black Adam we knew very little, especially about the characters we would see in the film.

Apart from the announcement of the entry of Noah Centineo in the cast, officially confirmed also on this occasion by the same actor, who made a surprise appearance during the panel, we had no further information on who would share the screen with the character of The Rock, despite rumors that Warner Bros. is looking for an actress like Alexandra Shipp in the role of Cyclone, and a potential signing of Alexander Skarsgård as Hawkman (given the already anticipated presence of the Justice Society of America).

Now, however, not only have we been shown the official logo of the film, which you can find as always at the bottom of the news along with the rest, but also of the first spectacular concept art in the form of a teaser, including some depicting the members of the JSA who will be present: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone and of course Atom Smasher.

So who knows how much the rumors circulating on the web about their possible interpreters will have taken us …

Black Adam will be in cinemas from December 22, 2021.