Billie Eilish Net Worth 2020 you need to know

Billie Eilish is an American singer, songwriter, and a model who happens to have a Net Worth of $8 Million. She did begin to gain fame and popularity from SoundCloud in 2016. After which she did sign a contract with Interscope Records that helps her to achieve the desire and goals.

It was remarkable growth to be seen in her popularity as a singer after Billie Eilish did release her first debut single “Ocean Eyes”. But her first debut was on SoundCloud which is an audio distribution platform. She did begin to earn the mainstream after her successful 2019 single “Bad Guy”. Her 2019 single was able to secure the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

On 26 January 2020, Billie Eilish happens to be sweeping all four major categories at Grammy Awards. That surely includes Best Record, Best Album, Best Song, and Best New Artist. She did become the first person to accomplish it in the last 40 years. The last person to carry out the title was Christopher Cross, who achieve the same accomplishment back in 1981.

Billie Eilish has a huge fan following that is increasing more and more by the day after her latest release. You can have a look at how fans and followers support the young singer who happens to be of only 18 years of age. Currently, Billie Eilish is trending over the social media platform and the main topic of gossip around the world.

Early Life

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell was born in Los Angeles, California on the 18th of December 2001. She has been living happily throughout her childhood with no tragic incidents and turns. She was surely born in a family of brilliant musicians and amazing actors. The parents of Billie Eilish are namely Maggie and Patrick who both happens to be in the entertainment industry.

Unlike other kids, Billie Eilish was mostly learning in the home school. She did realize that she happens to have an interest in music at a very young age. So she starts singing at an early age while watching her elder brother Finneas O’Connell growing. She literally falls in love with music as she was completely in the middle of such music comfy environment.

Billie Eilish was going to the LA Children’s Choir when she was 8 years old. It will be a little surprising that Billie Eilish did write her first-ever song when she was only 11 years old. Although she is always learning and admiring from his elder brother who also is a singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish was successful to progress in her own way.

Currently, Billie Eilish is one of the most popular young singers in the world that people all over the world listen to. Billie Eilish did mention that she loves it when her father will play some instruments like the piano and the ukulele. She also takes a lot of inspiration from her mother who happens to write lovely songs.

Career

When Billie Eilish was 13 years old, two months prior to her 14th birthday, She did record the song “Oceans Eyes”. Well, it was literally meant to be the song for Billie Eilish’s dance classes but it happens to be her first debut single. Finneas did write the song “Ocean Eyes” for his own band but then he decides to let Billie Eilish sing it. After the recording was complete, Billie Eilish did send it to her dance teacher who did choreograph a dance which was later on going to be the eventual music video.

Well, Billie Eilish uploads her first song to the SoundCloud and Spotify in early 2016. But the music video did release by March 2016 when Billie did upload it on Youtube. Her first debut single went viral in a few months on Spotify with more than 170 Million streams. It was eventually given the platinum certificate by RIAA. “Ocean Eyes” was her first song to secure the 84th place in Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The same year, Billie Eilish did release her second single “Six Feet Under”.

There were several major labels who intends to buy the rights for songs that Billie Eilish did sing. But her songs did release worldwide with the help of “Darkroom” and “Interscope Records”. She becomes the person to gain overnight success for her songs and was becoming more popular by the day.

Billie Eilish did launch two singles before the official release of EP and that is “My Boy” and “Idontwannabeyouanymore”. She did release some more singles in 2018 that includes “Bitches Broken Hearts” and “You Should See Me in a Crown”. While Billie’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” did launch in 2019. The album was #1 in several countries and people worldwide are loving the album. With that, she becomes the first 21st born child to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

As of 2020, Billie Eilish has more than 43 million followers on her Instagram account and 23 million Youtube subscribers. She is enjoying happily her Net Worth of $8 Million while focussing on growing her music career.

