Everything We Know About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2

This series is a black comedy which includes so much drama and comedy about a reverent family and whose first season was super amazing for everybody.

Also, this series sometimes follows criminal activities with so many adventures also, they shared a successes night with HBO on dark comedy which was ultimately a success for them because it was loved by the audience.

As we are aware of the news that HBO already renewed the second season and let us know more about this show.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Renewed

As we all know that this series follows the storyline of the family which is Dysfunctional and the story of season one will be continuing in season two.

As we are expecting the same cast to return in season two, if there are any changes then we will keep you updated on this because this is what we know so far.

The creator of this show is Danny McBride and was directed by him, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill. This story was written by Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Grant Dekernion, Edi Patterson, Kevin Barnett, and Chris Pappas.

The executive producers of this show are Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green. The episodes are 30-60 minutes in all and the series was taken under Rough House Pictures.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer:

If you have not watched the first season yet, you can go binge-watch this show because you will gonna love this show. And if you have not watched the trailer of the second part here it is right below.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Cast:

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as “Baby” Billy Freeman.

Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason “BJ” Barnes, Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Welsey Seasons, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee – Leigh Gemstone, Scott MacArthur as Scotty, Jody Hill as Levi, James DuMont as Chad, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew is the cast members of the season so far we know.

